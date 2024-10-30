Dancing With the Stars viewers think Jenn Tran deserved better after elimination

Jenn Tran has been a ray of sunshine throughout her Dancing With the Stars Season 33 journey.

The Bachelorette alum’s time on the show concluded during Tuesday’s episode despite being one of the better performers on the ABC hit.

Unfortunately, there is a higher level of talent than in recent years, which has made it difficult to predict who will be sent packing each week.

In addition, judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli have been called out for not providing consistent feedback this season.

Either way, we went into Tuesday’s new episode knowing anyone could go.

Jenn and pro dancer Sasha Farber performed a contemporary routine to “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo as part of the show’s Halloween night.

It was very good, and the judges gave them a score of 28 out of 30, plus three bonus points, for a total score of 31.

Jenn’s elimination was a shocker

As a result, they stood a very good chance of staying in the competition, meaning that this was a shocking elimination.

Fans of the hit series took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to air their thoughts on Jenn and Sasha dancing out of the ballroom.

not a big sasha fan but jenn had consistent improvement and STILL went home. but dwight hadn’t gotten a single dance since the premiere right until tonight and he stayed??? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/ivubnCMprd — katherin (@clrmtdiazfox) October 30, 2024

“Not a big sasha fan but jenn had consistent improvement and STILL went home,” one fan complained before questioning why Dwight Howard “hadn’t gotten a single dance single the premiere right” until this week and stayed.

Another fan pointed out, “the worst dancer got saved and Jenn is gone.”

“I feel so bad for Jenn, she literally loved this experience.”

So the worst dancer got saved and now Jenn is gone ? I feel so bad for Jenn, she literally loved this experience . #DWTS pic.twitter.com/xtSXxoUoT3 — britney spears #1 fan !! (@britneysgymnast) October 30, 2024

It’s true that Jenn had a great time on the show.

She was enthusiastic about being on the show in her interviews for the show and was vocal about wanting to continue improving.

Another viewer said they were “tired of abc shows screwing over Jenn.”

Of course, Jenn has a storied history with fellow ABC shows, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, so this fan’s assessment is fair.

Viewers believe Danny and Dwight should have gone before Jenn

A fourth viewer also took issue with Danny Amendola and Dwight advancing to the next stage of the competition.

“I CANT STAND YALL THIS IS DANCING WITH THE STARS NOT LIFTING WITH THE STARS GET IT RIGHT.”

DANNY AND DWIGHT MAKE IT TO NEXT WEEK AND JENN DIDNT?! I CANT STAND YALL THIS IS DANCING WITH THE STARS NOT LIFTING WITH THE STARS GET IT RIGHT #DWTS pic.twitter.com/p4CQSW7gq1 — Christina ‎⍟‎⎊ᱬ (@christina_b56) October 30, 2024

Another fan used an iconic scene of Ross and Rachel from Friends to get their point across.

“DWTS making me ready to go to WAR,” the fan declared.

“Jenn deserved to stay longer.”

DWTS making me ready to go to WAR. Jenn deserved to stay longer. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/4mnvN38ACf — lilrunner (@lilrunner) October 30, 2024

There’s no telling how the rest of the season will pan out, but it will be very different without Jenn.

If there ever is an All-Stars season of the show, Jenn has to secure a callback because she’s great, and viewers want more of her.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC. You can stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.