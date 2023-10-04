Dancing with the Stars viewers celebrate as Jamie Lynn Spears is eliminated

Dancing with the Stars dazzled us with Latin night for Week 2, where all the celebrities and their pro partners turned up the heat a bit.

That is, except for Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten, whose Cha Cha didn’t underwhelm the judges, but it didn’t inspire viewers to vote for them either.

Hands down, Mauricio Umansky was the weakest dancer of the night, despite his Panamanian blood and his claim that he’d do better with a Latin dance than he did with the jive in the premiere.

But viewer votes count, as Dancing with the Stars fans know, and Jamie Lynn was facing quite a bit of backlash just for being on the show, so she didn’t manage to get enough votes.

Jamie Lynn made it clear that she was there to impress her 15-year-old daughter and to donate her earnings to SAG-AFTRA to aid in the strike.

That wasn’t enough to silence the haters, though, and they took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to celebrate when she went home.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ elimination from DWTS celebrated on X

Britney Spears still has a legion of fans following the “free Britney” movement and her antics following the end of her conservatorship.

So much so that when Jamie Lynn was announced as part of the Season 32 DWTS cast, there was an outcry. A lot of people were very unhappy to see her there as they put their support behind Britney.

That never changed, and now, they are happy to see her go.

“So glad Jamie Lynn already got kicked off DWTS, Now this October all the focus will be back on Britney’s book release,” One Britney fan wrote about Jamie Lynn’s elimination.

So glad Jamie Lynn already got kicked off DWTS, Now this October all the focus will be back on Britney's book release 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/4pgITveEXc — Michael 📚 The Woman In Me (@MichaelEnvy) October 4, 2023

While many weren’t impressed with Jamie Lynn’s dancing ability, others called out her personality, writing, “Honestly, all dancing aside… Jamie Lynn truly has the personality of a sea cucumber.”

Honestly, all dancing aside… Jamie Lynn truly has the personality of a sea cucumber. 😩 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/9TMIkOqgZn — P (@pattyswigs) October 4, 2023

While the judges were shocked to see Jamie Lynn go, the only one angry about it seemed to be her mom, Lynne Spears.

Lynne Spears watching Jamie Lynn being eliminated. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/6pPQ0AzrUx — Loot M(oney) Taylor (@lootmtaylor) October 4, 2023

Jamie Lynn Spears’ elimination follows Matt Walsh in Week 1

Jamie Lynn Spears scored a 16 out of 30, which wasn’t the lowest score of the night. Despite that, she got the least amount of votes, and that put her out of the competition.

She followed comedian and actor Matt Walsh, who was eliminated in Week 1 in a much less surprising announcement. Previously, he “put a pause” on his participation due to the ongoing WGA strike, but just before premiere night, they struck a deal and ended the strike, allowing Matt back in for just one dance.

With 12 competitors still in the running, it will be interesting to see who takes home the first Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The top prize was renamed this season to honor the late Len Goodman, who died in April of this year.

Following the Season 32 premiere, Len’s cause of death was revealed, and while it was not a surprise, his untimely death surely was.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.