Dancing With the Stars’ Val Chmerkovskiy would love to have a same-sex dancing partner

Val on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing With the Stars fans are split in their thoughts on the first same-sex couple competing for the Mirrorball trophy in show history.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson are doing great as that duo, although there are plenty of fans complaining about the same-sex pairing and others complaining about JoJo’s dance experience.

None of that matters because the only thing that will determine the winners is who is the better dancer this season.

This also likely won’t be the last time that there is a same-sex couple on Dancing With the Stars.

There is more than one professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars that said they are willing to dance with a same-sex partner.

Former DWTS pro Anna Trebunskaya said she would do it happily.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Anna also said that, despite all the complaints on social media, it is not uncommon to have same-sex partners in ballroom dancing.

There is also a pro competing this season who wants to have a same-sex partner next season.

Cheryl Burke, who is dancing with Cody Rigsby, was interviewing Jenna Johnson on her Pretty Messed Up: Dancing With Myself podcast and they talked about the same-sex partnership that Jenna has with JoJo Siwa.

Cheryl said that she wanted JoJo and Jenna to win if she and Cody didn’t. She then talked about how there is nothing wrong with same-sex couples, despite what some people might think.

“It’s not offensive, it’s not raunchy, it’s not out of this world, it’s very classy. I think you’re doing a great job, Jenna, and I think you should win. If we don’t win,” Cheryl said.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson picked up the first perfect 40 of the season in Week 5 on Grease Night.

Val Chmerkovskiy wants to have a same-sex partner on DWTS

Jenna is married to Val Chmerkovskiy and she said she spoke to her husband about the same-sex dancing partners.

“Val and I were actually talking about it and I was like, ‘Would you ever do this?’ and Val was like, ‘I would do this next season in a heartbeat,’” Johnson said.

“He’s really great at the girl’s part,” Jenna said. “[He would be] living his best life.”

Val is dancing with Olivia Jade this season.

Cheryl’s partner Cody Rigsby also said he would have chosen a male partner if he knew that he had that opportunity and he is excited to see someone do it in the future.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.