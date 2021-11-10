Dancing with the Stars: Val Chmerkovskiy reacts to Olivia Jade’s elimination

Olivia Jade and Val on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

When Dancing with the Stars announced that Olivia Jade would be part of the cast this season, it caused a slight controversy.

While she likes to consider herself to be a beauty influencer, most people know her from the College Admissions Scandal where her parents went to prison for paying for her to get a fake scholarship.

However, as the season went on, she gained some fans and ended up starting to move past her controversies and showed she was serious about becoming a better dancer.

That all ended this past week when fans’ votes put her in the bottom two and the judges chose to send her home.

After her elimination, her pro, Val Chmerkovskiy, spoke about his feelings after her elimination this season.

Val Chmerkovskiy speaks out about Olivia Jade’s DWTS elimination

Olivia Jade found herself in the bottom two on Grease Night in Week 5 and the judges chose to send home Mel C, much to the shock of many viewers at home.

However, those fans seemed to get over it quickly and started cheering for Olivia Jade, who said in her pre-dance promo that she didn’t think people liked her.

That evening for Queen Night, she got her first 10s. It saved her for one more week.

However, on Janet Jackson Night, she ended up in the bottom three on a double-elimination night. Olivia and Jimmie Allen went home.

Val took to Twitter to express his feelings.

“This one hurt a lot. I’m mostly sad that it’s over. I had the time of my life this season,” Val wrote. “You were the perfect partner, teammate, homie, I got a world of love for you, I believe in you and I am grateful I got a chance to meet you and get to know you. You’re a true gem Olivia Jade. But this is only the beginning. Let’s keep dancing.”

“Thank you to all the fans that voted and supported us. It really means a lot. To the show for trusting me, having me, and allowing me to do what I love. ‘till I see you again.”

Olivia Jade responds to Dancing with the Stars elimination

“Gonna miss this!! thank you for being the best damn partner and friend I could ask for🙏🏼 that was so much fun,” Olivia wrote.

Val responded that he wouldn’t get sappy in the comments.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.