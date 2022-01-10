Dancing with the Stars tried to ‘blackmail’ Bob Saget to join show before his death

Bob Saget died at the age of 65. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Bob Saget died on Sunday, January 9, at the age of 65.

His death came as a shock to many people since he had just started a new comedy tour and he was found dead in his hotel room the day after a show.

Saget had been active even before the new tour started and he had his own podcast called Bob Saget’s Here for You.

Dancing with the Stars fans might be familiar with the podcast because he interviewed former host Tom Bergeron a few months back and Tom opened up about his leaving the show.

There was also an interesting bit from that show where Bob Saget said that Dancing with the Stars was really trying to get him to come on the show.

Dancing with the Stars wanted Bob Saget on the show

Bob Saget told Tom Bergeron in the interview that Dancing with the Stars wanted him so badly that they tried to “blackmail” him.

In 2009, Saget was on a sitcom called Surviving Suburbia and it aired after Dancing with the Stars.

“[ABC President Steve McPherson] was very kind to put the show on the air because it was a really good show, this Surviving Suburbia. And it didn’t get its due,” Saget said.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“But we were on after you guys, got a great number [in the ratings] because we were on after you.”

That is when the network moved the show to a different night and the ratings fell. Then, McPherson called Saget and offered to renew the show under one condition.

“I was sitting there with Cynthia Stevenson, and the president of the network said that he would only pick up my series if I appeared on Dancing with the Stars,” Saget said.

“They wanted me to go on and he said you gotta dance and I sent him X-rays of my knees because I’d had surgeries and [I couldn’t dance], but he still didn’t pick it up,” Saget explained.

Bob Saget dies at 65

Bob Saget, the loveable dad from Full House and foul-mouthed comedian in his stand-up shows, died at 65.

The cause of death was not disclosed, but authorities said there were no signs of foul play and drugs were not believed to be involved.

Saget’s close friend and Full House costar John Stamos posted on Twitter that the death was a complete surprise.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The show should return to ABC in late 2022.