Dancing with the Stars: Suni Lee says she is going through a lot right now

Last week on Dancing with the Stars, Suni Lee was sick while dancing and had to leave the stage after her first dance.

However, Suni returned and competed in the relay dance and got enough votes to come back for another week.

Suni’s pro partner Sasha Farber told reporters that she was sick the entire week, but he was impressed because she pushed on and fought to stay in the competition.

Now, Suni is revealing a little about what happened and said there is more to the story than just being sick during her dance.

Suni Lee said she is going through a lot during DWTS

Suni Lee replied to an Instagram comment asking how her mental health is doing.

In the response, Suni said she “could be better … But it’s just a lot on my plate all at one time & a lot of things ppl don’t know about.”

While she didn’t go into what she meant, Suni Lee is doing more than almost anyone on Dancing with the Stars this season.

She is enrolled at Auburn University and is in college. She is also training most days for her gymnastics career. Add in the heavy load of dance practice, and she has her days packed.

According to Suni, she stays ahead in school so she can be there for show days. She then practices gymnastics from 10 am until 1 pm and then does her Dancing with the Stars training from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the stress from Dancing with the Stars adds to the pressure of her gymnastics career and her studies. That could make anyone sick.

Suni Lee also said that she can’t wait to get back on campus at Auburn. She practices with Sasha in Los Angeles.

Sasha Farber talks last week’s Dancing with the Stars

Sasha Farber talked about how proud he is of Suni Lee, calling her a warrior.

“The poor girl started to feel really sick on Tuesday, and it got worse and worse. We had to miss rehearsals,” Sasha said.

“Today was actually the first time she did the relay because she couldn’t do it last night. I danced with a mannequin [in rehearsals].”

Sasha also said Suni almost quit on Monday night because she was so mortified from getting sick.

“I was like, ‘Suni, you’ve got this. Come on. This is game time,’” Sasha said. “And she turned around and she was, like, holding it in, and she held it in for a minute 35 and then the second the dance was over, she ran to a trashcan.”

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.