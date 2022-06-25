Dancing with the Stars’ Sharna Burgess poses nude to celebrate pregnancy

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Sharna Burgess just turned 37 and had her baby shower around the same time.

Her guests at her baby shower included several members of the Dancing with the Stars cast, celebrating the upcoming arrival of her baby with Brian Austin Green.

However, Sharna celebrated her birthday in a very different manner.

For her 37th birthday, Sharna treated herself to a nude maternity photo shoot, as it is only a few weeks until she is scheduled to give birth to her first child.

Sharna Burgess shares nude maternity photos with DWTS fans

Sharna Burgess shared a side profile of her nude maternity shoot with fans on Instagram.

The photo has Sharna standing to the side, light shining on her with a black background. She covered one breast with her hand and held the other over her belly while her hair dropped down to cover her other breast.

“37. And it keeps gettin better,” she wrote in the caption.

She then shared her thoughts with her Dancing with the Stars fans as well as her friends and family.

“I reflected on my last 5 years today. From an emotional rock bottom, to beginning my journey of seeing and knowing myself, of loving myself and knowing what I want and need. To today… having everything I’ve ever dreamed and more,” she wrote. She continued, “Life, this life I’m living, who it’s with and the life growing inside me was always there waiting for me, waiting for me to be ready for it.”

She went on to explain how the timing of life is divine, with everything happening for a reason. It led her to his point, where she is ready to bring a new life into the world.

“Every choice, every fall and every triumph. Every heartache and every blessing. I wouldn’t change a single thing about my 37 years on this planet,” she wrote, continuing:

“The good bad and ugly all lead me right here, To true wholehearted joy and unconditional love. I have everything I need, and yet I know there is so much more to come.”

Sharna also celebrated her baby shower

Sharna Burgess also celebrated her baby shower earlier this month.

Fellow DWTS professionals Peta Murgatroyd, Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson, and Lindsay Arnold were in the photos with her at the party.

Sharna is due to give birth to her baby on the Fourth of July, previously joking that the entire nation could celebrate with her.

“I mean of course, the whole Nation shall celebrate the birth of my first child,” she said at the time of the announcement.

