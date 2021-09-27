Dancing With the Stars pro tests positive for COVID-19, out of tonight’s competition

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby on DWTS. Pic credit: ABC

In what has to be the worst news possible, Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke tested positive for COVID-19 and revealed the news on Sunday.

This means she is not only out for tonight’s competition but also for next week, depending on how the producers handle this news.

Cheryl Burke was partnered with celebrity Peloton trainer Cody Rigsby.

Cheryl Burke announces she has COVID-19

Cheryl started her video on Sunday morning as she was driving to get a COVID-19 test, saying that she was feeling bad and wanted to make sure.

“Unfortunately, I am on my way to take a COVID test, because not only do I feel scared and at a loss for words, I feel run down a little bit,” Burke said at the start of her video.

That is when the video switched to later in the day where she revealed the tests came back positive and that she has COVID-19.

Burke said she was vaccinated with Moderna and was in the DWTS protocol, but she somehow got the disease anyway.

Cheryl started to cry and said that she felt she had to let her fans know because she had been so open and vulnerable with them this entire season and wouldn’t stop now.

She felt worse for Cody Rigsby and said she hoped she didn’t spread it to anyone else.

“I feel so bad. I feel so bad for Cody, I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like sh*t and it’s so overwhelming,” Cheryl said.

“It’s Sunday and the show’s tomorrow,” she concluded. “I just hope I didn’t spread it. For those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s f*cking real. I have to quarantine for 10 days, I’ve been ordered to stay home.”

Cheryl went on to say, “I can’t believe this happened.”

ABC has not revealed what will happen with Cody Rigsby tonight.

DWTS Stars cast send their love to Cheryl Burke

The professional dancers and celebrities from Dancing With the Stars Season 30 all started filling up her post with responses and well-wishes.

The one person this likely affects the most was Amanda Kloots, the host of The Talk. She lost her husband Nick Corderas to COVID-19, and he was only 41 at the time of his death.

“Oh, Cheryl! We will miss you and I’m praying for you,” Kloots wrote.

Alan Bersten, who is teaming with Amanda on DWTS this weekend and accompanied her to the Hollywood Bowl for a concert this past week, also commented.

“Praying for you @cherylburke,” he wrote.

Dancer Jenna Johnson, who is working with JoJo Siwa as the first same-sex couple in DWTS history, wrote, “Nooooo Cheryl!!! Sending you love and healing prayers!”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.