Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess refusing to tour with her co-stars

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green with DWTS winners Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 was a tough one for pro dancer Sharna Burgess.

She partnered with her real-life boyfriend Brian Austin Green and the two set out to turn heads with their performances.

However, no matter what routines that she came up with and no matter how well they danced, the judges kept counting off because they seemed too “romantic” in their dancing.

Brian and Sharna ended up eliminated early in the competition.

After a slight controversy where they were accused of “storming out” after their elimination (which wasn’t accurate), Sharna is now backing out of the yearly Dancing with the Stars tour.

Sharna Burgess not touring with Dancing with the Stars

The Dancing With the Stars: Live! tour hits the road every year, with the professional dancers showing their skills in a cross-country trek.

After taking 2021 off because of the coronavirus pandemic, the tour is kicking off again in January 2022.

However, Sharna Burgess said she will not be part of the tour.

In an Instagram Live (via Pop Culture), Sharna answered a question from a pair of fans about the tour and she said she would not make it.

Sharna said that she wasn’t going to dedicate 11 weeks of the year to the tour. She said that she would do it if they would let her switch on and off for a two weeks on, two weeks off deal, but DWTS would not accommodate her.

As a result, she backed out completely.

“I won’t go on tour for 11 weeks though,” she said, emphasizing that she “didn’t want to leave my life and live on a bus for 11 weeks.”

With that said, it sounds like Sharna is pretty happy with how things are going in her life right now.

“It’s bittersweet honestly. I’m so grateful for where my life is and is headed, and I’m committed to making time and space for that,” Sharna said. “But I will always have a part of my heart left on a live stage dancing for a live audience and watching you all smile and be inspired by what we do. That is an irreplaceable joy.”

Sharna congratulates Iman Shumpert on Dancing with the Stars win

There were no sour grapes from Sharna Burgess, though. She was very happy when Iman Shumpert won the Mirrorball trophy and posted her happiness on Instagram.

“Couldn’t be more thrilled or excited for these two!!!,” Sharna wrote. “@daniellakaragach you have been exceptional without fail every week and watching you as a choreographer, a teacher and a mentor is a true joy. Not to mention as a dancer damn girl!!!! You are fire in all ways and I love this win for you. The first of many I am certain.

“@imanshumpert you are what this show is about, and every freaking week I became a bigger fan of you on and off that floor. You are an awesome human and one heck of an awesome dancer now :)) Congratulations on the big win and I’ll be YouTubing your dances for years to come.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The next season should arrive late in 2022.