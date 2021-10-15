Dancing With the Stars’ Olivia Jade says she has trouble trusting anyone after College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade and Val on DWTS. Pic credit: ABC

Olivia Jade was a social media influencer before joining Dancing With the Stars, but she was best known for something else.

Olivia Jade was at the center of the College Admissions Scandal when her parents were arrested and charged with bribing school officials to help Olivia get a scholarship to USC.

Fans have protested her appearance on Dancing With the Stars because of that scandal.

Even with Tyra Banks defending her and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy saying she needs a second chance, many fans are unwilling to give it to her.

Olivia Jade isn’t making things easier with the comments she has recently made.

Olivia Jade sad she has trouble trusting after scandal

Olivia Jade made a lot of people mad when she claimed she was famous because she was a social media influencer.

She joined Dancing With the Stars more than two years after she lost several endorsement deals from major beauty brands after the news of the College Admissions Scandal broke.

She recently said the College Admissions Scandal helped her learn to be less offended by what people say about her.

While some fans called that tone-deaf, she doubled down on it.

On Dancing With the Stars Disney Heroes night, Olivia Jade said that she had a lot of trust in Val, which is hard for her. She said after the College Admissions Scandal, she finds it “hard to trust anyone.”

That brought the commenters out on Twitter.

That moment when Olivia Jade said it’s hard for her to trust people. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/ZjwYdHWB2h — SupaDupa Flygirl 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@wassupsadaf) October 12, 2021

“Olivia Jade saying it’s ‘hard to trust people” is LAUGHABLE!!! On Disney Night!!! Are you SERIOUSLY kidding me?” one fan wrote.

“Olivia Jade “It’s hard to trust people” your parents went to Federal prison,” wrote another.

DWTS’ Olivia Jade doesn’t read social media comments

For her part, Olivia Jade doesn’t see many of these comments.

Despite claiming to be a social media influencer, Olivia Jade said she doesn’t pay attention to other people on social media.

“I’m really grateful for the support and the people that are cheering us on,” Olivia Jade said on DWTS. “But I also think that just for my own sanity I just don’t really dive into my comments.”

It sounds like Olivia Jade won’t let the comments of Dancing With the Stars fans bother her as she continues to deflect criticism of her role in the College Admissions Sandal.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.