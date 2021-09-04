Dancing with the Stars names its female pros for Season 30

DWTS female pros Season 30. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars plans to announce its full celebrity lineup on Wednesday on Good Morning America, but the reality competition series recently announced its full lineup of pros.

The 15 dancers include eight women and seven men. There is one more female dancer, that does not mean there will be more male stars this season in Dancing with the Stars Season 30.

There will be seven male pros dancing with seven female celebrities and seven female pros dancing with seven male celebrities. For the first time in DWTS history, there will be a same-sex couple, and the eighth female pro will dance with JoJo Siwa.

Here is who is competing this season as pros.

The female pros on DWTS Season 30

The returning female DWTS pros include Britt Stewart, Cheryl Burke, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson, and Sharna Burgess. Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson join them.

Carson and Arnold return to the ballroom after a year-long break following the births of their children.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Female pros DWTS Season 30 bios

Britt Stewart joined Dancing with the Stars for the first time last season and she teamed with Johnny Weir to finish in sixth place.

Britt Stewart from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Cheryl Burke is one of the longest-running DWTS pros, making her debut in Season 2, where she won first with Drew Lachey. She also won first place the next season with Emmitt Smith.

She hasn’t won since, but she came in the top 3 five times. She has worked as a pro in 24 different seasons.

Cheryl Burke from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Daniella Karagach made her DWTS debut last season, where she teamed with Nelly and finished in third place.

Daniella Karagach from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Emma Slater joined DWTS in Season 17 and has won it all once, finishing first place in Season 24 with Rashad Jennings.

Emma Slater from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Jenna Johnson has been a pro in six different seasons. She took first place in DWTS: Athletes when she teamed with Adam Rippon. She also came in second last season with Nev Schulman.

Jenna Johnson from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Sharna Burgess joined DWTS in Season 16 and she worked as a pro for 13 seasons. She finally won it all in her 12th season, leading Bobby Bones to the title in Season 27.

Sharna Burgess from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Lindsay Arnold has been a pro for 10 seasons on DWTS. She won first place in Season 25 with Jordan Fisher as a partner.

Lindsay Arnold from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Witney Carson has been a pro on 12 seasons of DWTS, and she took a break in Season 29 when she had a baby. In her career as a pro, she won it all once, with Alfonso Ribeiro in Season 19.

Witney Carson from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.