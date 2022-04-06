Dancing with the Stars’ Lindsay Arnold shows off two hot bikini photos at beach

Lindsay Arnold and Alek Skartatos on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Lindsay Arnold is enjoying some downtime with her family this week.

The dancer went to Mexico with her husband and daughter and the three enjoyed some rest and relaxation on the beach.

Lindsay also has shared photos of the trip on social media.

This included two amazing bikini photos for her followers’ enjoyment.

Lindsay Arnold shows off two bikinis on beach trip

Lindsay Arnold went to Mexico with her husband Samuel Cusick and their one-year-old daughter Sage.

She celebrated getting there with a few nice family photos of the three of them by the ocean.

“Made it to Mexico just in time for Sam’s Birthday,” she wrote “Sage and I are so beyond lucky to have you Sam and we cannot wait to celebrate you all week long! Everyone show Sam some birthday love.”

However, things got a little hotter in her Instagram Stories, where she posted her first bikini pic of the trip.

In the pic, Lindsay wore an off-white two-piece bikini with a floral pattern. She also wore a light sweater draped over one arm and held a black handbag in her other hand.

Pic credit: @lindsarnold/Instagram

Lindsay then followed this up with a second picture, this one shot down her body as she laid out in a tiny yellow bikini. She was lying in a shaded area with the ocean in the distance.

Pic credit: @lindsarnold/Instagram

Lindsay also posted three more photos of her in the same yellow bikini on her timeline, standing in a gazebo with the caption, “beach time.”

The first pic had a mesh top over the top half of her bikini, the second had it falling from her shoulders, and the third was similar to the first, but with Lindsay looking into the distance.

Lindsay Arnold has always been body positive

It is not a surprise to see Lindsay Arnold showing off her bikini body for her followers.

She has always been body positive and has promoted this to her fans.

Two months after giving birth to Sage, Lindsay was back in a bikini for photos, showing off her body post-pregnancy.

She also prided showing off everything, with no concern about her C-section scar.

“I think it’s easy to only feel grateful for our bodies when we feel we are at our tip top shape but I have truly never felt more proud of my body and it’s tired/sore muscles, sore nipples, and my new c section scar that will always remind me of the most special day of my life when we got to hold our little girl for the first time,” she wrote at the time.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return to ABC in 2022.