Dancing With the Stars judges give out the first 9’s of Season 30

JoJo and Jenna pay homage to Cinderella on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

The first 9’s of Dancing With the Stars Season 30 arrived on the first night of Disney Week.

The first night on Monday saw the dancers performing to Heroes Songs and the first dance of the night earned the highest score so far this season.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna get highest score of DWTS so far this season

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson came out to open the show and performed the Viennese waltz to A Dream in a Wish Your Heart Makes from the original movie, Cinderella.

The first same-sex duo in Dancing With the Stars history chose to have JoJo take on the role of the prince while Jenna took on the role of Cinderella.

The two also had to add a special Mickey Mouse move for the dance, and that was one that was very awkward fitting for the dance.

The two were smooth and did a great job of adding the Mickey Mouse challenge perfectly.

When they came to the judges, they all talked about how JoJo improved and took their advice, and improved in the areas they mentioned.

The judges then gave out the highest score of the season so far, including the first 9s that anyone had earned.

Carrie Ann, Derek, and Bruno all gave JoJo and Jenna a nine and Len gave them an eight for a total score of 35.

UPDATED: Olivia Jade and Val danced the samba later in the show to I Just Can’t Wait to Be King from The Lion King and scored an equal three nines and one eight for a 35.

Jenna and JoJo so far on DWTS

Jenna and JoJo came into the week in a tie for first place when it comes to total scores on the show.

Their first dance in Week 1 was the quickstep to Are You Gonna Be My Girl by Jet, where they scored a week-high 29.

In Week 2, JoJo and Jenna danced the cha-cha-cha to Rain on Me by Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande. They scored a 32, which was tied for the high score of the week.

In the third week, JoJo and Jenna danced the Argentine tango, which scored them a 24, which was again tied for first.

Heading into Disney Week, they were tied for first with Amanda and Alan with a 92.

On the second night of Disney Week, JoJo and Jenna will dance the Paso Doble to Ways to Be Wicked from Descendants 2. They will hope to match the first night’s score, but should almost surely be safe from elimination based on their scores alone.

Dancing With the Stars aired on Monday and Tuesday nights this week at 8/7c on ABC for Disney Week.