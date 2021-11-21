Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman reveals cancer diagnosis update

Len Goodman on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Len Goodman has been a Dancing with the Stars judge since the first season and is the head judge this season, his vote always breaking every tiebreaker.

However, Len said in a recent interview that he was lucky to still be judging the show today.

Len Goodman received a cancer diagnosis, but he was lucky to catch it early.

Len Goodman talks his cancer diagnosis

Len Goodman spoke to the Loose Women panel and talked about his skin cancer diagnosis from 2020.

Goodman reminded fans that he was out golfing in 2020 and a friend noticed a mole on his forehead.

“I was playing golf and a bloke said to me, ‘Oh, you’ve got a little mole on your forehead’,” Len said. “He went, ‘Just like my nan used to.’ He told me to get it checked. I’m not medical at all, so I said, ‘I don’t know, what is it?'”

Len then gave the good news.

Doctors diagnosed the mole as skin cancer but went in and took it out.

“I went and they took it out, and it’s gone. It was a tiny little thing on my forehead,” Len said.

He called it a nice little early warning sign and it could have become something much worse.

“It was such a simple process,” Len said. “The doctor put a few injections around it, took it out and I’m back to my gorgeous self.”

Len also said that he is taking precautions now. He used to golf without a hat, but he wears one all the time on the golf course now.

“It’s so important that we do keep covered up,” he said. “I used to wear a baseball cap but now I wear a straw hat which fully covers the forehead and so on.

“I put a lot of Factor 50 on my face when I play golf and fingers crossed everything is going to be gorgeous.”

The Dancing with the Stars judges health concerns

Derek Hough tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Since he is vaccinated, he could return as soon as he gets a negative test. However, should he?

Len Goodman’s cancer diagnosis from last year puts him at risk if he catches COVID-19 from someone, and Derek tested positive just hours after last Monday night’s episode.

Even more concerning is that Carrie Ann Inaba has an autoimmune disease, which puts her in the highest risk category as well.

