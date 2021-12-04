Dancing with the Stars Jenna Johnson reveals if Val is really leaving the show

Val and Olivia Jade on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Val Chmerkovskiy shocked Dancing with the Stars fans when he said he might not be returning to the show for Season 31.

His stance on leaving the show heightened after the season ended, and his celeb partner, Olivia Jade, was eliminated.

Now, his wife and fellow DWTS pro, Jenna Johnson, has revealed what she knows about Val’s future plans.

Jenna Johnson on Val quitting Dancing with the Stars

Jenna Johnson spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Val’s comments about Dancing with the Stars Season 31.

“I think that he is the best male dancer on the show, and I can say that very confidently and proudly,” Johnson said about her husband. She went on to admit that “there is a lot more that we haven’t seen from him that I would love to see.”

However, it sounds like he won’t be back for next season of DWTS, although Jenna said she supports him “no matter what.”

“I think it will be fun to see him try out new things that he wants to do. He’s the most artistic person,” Jenna said. “I’d love to see him act, direct, pursue music, but yeah, we’ll see. I really hope it’s not because he’s so good at dancing.”

As for Jenna, Val leaving does not affect what she plans to do next season. It also sounds like, even if Val leaves as a pro, fans would see him back on the ballroom floor in Season 31 anyway, at least once.

“I will for sure be back here. It will be different [without him], but I think it would be also awesome,” Jenna said. “I love being able to do different projects from each other that we can support and help each other thrive on.”

“So I know he would be really invested in my season, just like he is now. But I’m not done dancing with my hubby on that floor yet. Not done yet.”

Val said this was likely his last DWTS season as a pro

Val already said this was probably his last season on Dancing with the Stars, and Jenna was just confirming that.

“I’ve always been very clear about coming back on the show. I love the show. I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity. Is this my last season? Probably,” Val previously said.

“I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to end it with.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The reality competition should return in late 2022.