Dancing with the Stars’ Iman Shumpert writes touching letter after winning Mirrorball trophy

Iman Shumpert on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

When Iman Shumpert won Dancing with the Stars Season 30, it was a shock to many people, but the big basketball star deserved it.

While there were great dancers on the show this year, with both JoJo Siwa and Amanda Kloots deserving the win, it was Iman who improved the most.

He came in with no dancing experience, started off looking heavy-footed and awkward, and finished the season with great performances and two perfect scores in the finale.

It also seems that Iman is very grateful for the experience and the fan support.

Iman Shumpert writes letter after Dancing with the Stars win

Iman Shumpert won an NBA Championship in 2016 with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, winning on Dancing with the Stars is different. This was Iman and his professional partner Daniella who did all the work and it was all up to him when it came to winning it.

Iman took to Instagram to post his feelings after winning the Mirrorball trophy.

“Thank you to everyone involved in this show, I met incredible people that I won’t forget or ever stop rooting for! To have done most the lifting all season and then be lifted off of my feet in triumph from this kick ass cast put a lot into perspective for me!” Iman wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“At the end of the day I’m the same shordy from oak park that don’t know much but ‘go’! And every pro, contestant, judge and production not only pushed me to improve but openly pushed me to win! Inspiring someone can truly happen both ways!”

“I can’t say thank you enough for letting be myself and pairing me with @daniellakaragach who will forever be one of my fav people thru this bond. Love is love.”

Iman Shumpert’s DWTS journey

Iman Shumpert looked like he was going to be on his way out until Horror Week.

That was when Iman performed his contemporary dance in honor of the Jordan Peele movie Us.

He then arrived at the finals and turned things up with two perfect scores for the cha-cha-cha/foxtrot fusion and his freestyle to Missy Elliott’s Lose Control.

In the end, Iman Shumpert only ranked sixth in average judge’s scores at 32.6. However, fans fell in love with him and Iman went home with the Mirrorball trophy.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. Season 31 should return to ABC in late 2022.