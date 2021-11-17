Dancing with the Stars’ Derek Hough wants to be more involved with the show

Derek Hough on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Derek Hough might miss the Dancing with the Stars finale after testing positive for COVID-19, but he plans to return to the show.

Derek not only will likely return as a judge in Season 31, but he said that he wants to do a lot more on the show and have his hands in more aspects of the production.

Derek Hough on his Dancing with the Stars future

Derek did a recent interview with Parade and talked about his time spent as a judge on Dancing with the Stars.

Derek joined the judge’s table after a career where he won more Mirrorball trophies than any other professional dancer.

Derek won the competition in Seasons 7 (Brooke Burke), 10 (Nicole Scherzinger), 11 (Jennifer Grey), 16 (Kellie Pickler), 17 (Amber Riley), and 21 (Bindi Irwin).

This season, Derek not only worked as a judge, but he also had a chance to perform. He choreographed an entire dance for the Horror Night with his girlfriend Hayley Erbert.

In the future, Derek said he would love to get back to working with the celebrities. He isn’t wanting to go back to working as a pro, but he said he “would love to just have an hour with each one of the celebrities.”

“I would love that because I have so much more to share and to give and I feel like I could add some value to their experience in the process,” Derek said. “So, I would love to have like 30 minutes to an hour with them and just give a little spiel and, hopefully, add some value to them.”

He said in the interview that he feels that he can offer these celebrities so much if he had a chance to step into the practice room with them during the season.

Derek’s Dancing with the Stars season is likely over with

As we previously reported, Derek Hough tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The good news is that he is vaccinated, so he is in no real danger, but he still needs to quarantine to protect those who work around him.

Because of this, fans might have seen the last of Derek this season unless he gets a chance to watch and judge virtually.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c. The Season 30 finale takes place on Monday night, November 22.