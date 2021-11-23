Dancing with the Stars: Cheryl Burke reveals what she is most thankful for this season

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Cheryl Burke heads into the Dancing with the Stars finals tonight, and while it hasn’t been an easy season, she is very thankful for the experience so far.

Cheryl took to Instagram to post her thoughts as she goes into the finals with Cody Rigsby and revealed what this all means to her.

Cheryl Burke talks Dancing with the Stars finals

Cheryl posted on Instagram about tonight’s finale and how important it is for her.

She and Cody almost didn’t make it. Cheryl tested positive for COVID the day before their Week 2 dance and Cody tested positive later that week. Their scores remained low but they stayed in the competition thanks to fan votes.

Their scores are among the lowest of the finalists, but the fans continue to vote for them to move on and they are now in the finals.

“We are ONE DAY away from the @dancingabc finale,” Cheryl wrote. “My first finale in almost ten years as well as being sober and I could not be more grateful to have made it with an amazing partner, friend, and someone who I can now call family, @codyrigsby.”

That is the key point.

Cheryl has worked on Dancing with the Stars as a functioning alcoholic, something she said was passed down from her father.

However, Cheryl announced her sobriety earlier this season and even had a promo with Cody where he talked about losing a friend to addiction and Cheryl admitting she was an addict as well.

Now, she is sober and is enjoying Dancing with the Stars on another level.

“I’m so grateful for our journey together and how much we both have grown in so many ways,” she finished. “I cannot wait to share one final night/2 more dances with you tomorrow!”

Cheryl and Cody on the Dancing with the Stars finale

Cody and Cheryl are heading into the finals against the duos of Amanda & Alan, Iman & Daniella, and JoJo & Jenna.

Tonight on the finals, Cody and Cheryl will dance a fusion of the Paso doble and Cha-cha-cha to En Vogue’s Free Your Mind.

They will also dance freestyle to Symphony No 5 by Beethoven and Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels (Just Dance version) by Todrick Hall.

The night will also see Julianne Hough replace Derek Hough at the judge’s table because Derek tested positive for COVID-19.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.