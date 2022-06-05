Dancing with the Stars bringing back original producer for Disney+ move

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 semifinalists. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars is moving to Disney+ streaming and this is a very important move for the show.

By leaving network television, and all its restraints behind, DWTS is looking to the future with a move to streaming where there are over 130 million people who are already subscribed to Disney+. There is also the important fact that DWTS will be the first reality series to air live on a streaming platform.

With such a huge number of viewers to attract now, and a chance to grow to even bigger heights than before (it averaged only 5 million an episode on ABC last season), DWTS is pulling out all the stops.

This includes bringing back the first executive producer in Dancing with the Stars history.

Dancing with the Stars in talks with original producer to return for Disney+ launch

As previously reported, Dancing with the Stars separated with the producer responsible for firing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews and bringing in Tyra Banks to replace them. With Andrew Llinares leaving, that opens up a spot for someone who can help lead DWTS to new heights with this amazing streaming opportunity.

That appears to be a former producer from the show. Deadline reports that DWTS is in talks with Conrad Green to return to the show and help usher in the new era of the dancing reality show.

Green was the executive producer and showrunner of Dancing with the Stars when it premiered on ABC in 2005. He was part of the team that pitched the show to ABC to begin with.

Green then left the show after the 18th season when he set out to executive produce the reality show Utopia for Fox.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Green also signed an overall deal with Fox at that time.

Dancing with the Stars pros and judges excited about the move

Deadline also reported that several of the professional dancers and judges from Dancing with the Stars learned that Green was in talks to return and are “elated” about the possibility.

After Utopia, Green went on to produce the ABC remake of The Gong Show on ABC and the show Ultimate Tag on Fox.

He is also very successful every stop of the way, earning nine Emmy nominations while he was with Dancing with the Stars alone. Green also was the series editor for the UK version of Big Brother and produced the series Popstars.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.