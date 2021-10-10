Dancing With the Stars 10 worst dances in history, ranked

Dancing With the Stars worst dances in history. Pic credit: ABC

This year on Dancing With the Stars, there have been a lot of good dances, but there have also been a few that left something to be desired.

The worst dance of the year was Martin Kove and his homage to Karate Kid. His second dance wasn’t much better, but at 75 years old, Kove gave it his best.

However, there are other dancers over the years who should have been much better than they were.

There are also some celebrities who clearly had no business stepping foot in the ballroom.

10. Chaka Khan – Season 21

Things started out good for Chaka Khan as she had an epic introduction when she was lowered from the ceiling and then she danced the cha-cha-cha to her own song, I Feel For You.

However, things went bad once the actual dancing started. Keo did what he could to try to help, but she struggled to stay balanced and never seemed to show any choreography skills.

Chaka Khan got the lowest score for the week with a 13. The next week wasn’t much better, scoring a 15 and being the first person eliminated.

9. Michael Bolton – Season 11

Michael Bolton is best known for his good looks and swooning voice. However, when he competed on Dancing With the Stars, he showed his dancing didn’t match his singing.

The worst dance for Bolton came in Week 2 with the jive to the Elvis Presley song Hound Dog.

It started out weird with Bolton coming out of a dog house and then he never looked right when he was dancing. The judges hated it as well, giving him a low 12 score for the dance.

8. Kate Gosselin – Season 10

Reality TV star Kate Gosselin made her appearance on Dancing With the Stars in Season 10. She never showed much talent, though.

Kate scored 16, 15, and 15 in her first three weeks. In her two-night week, she scored a 14 and 18, and then she scored a 5 in Week 5 to get sent home.

It wasn’t her lowest score, but her attempt at the Paso Doble was her worst dance, and one of the worst in Dancing With the Stars history.

This was in Story-telling Week, where she danced to Lady Gaga’s Paparazzi. She showed a lot of attitude in the story-telling, but very little talent while dancing.

7. Chris Kattan – Season 24

When a comedian joins Dancing With the Stars, it is always dangerous.

Many times, the comedian doesn’t take it seriously at all and just makes a big joke out of the performance. For Chris Kattan, he seemed to be trying, but he was also just a caricature of one of his movie roles.

It had also been 19 years since A Night at the Roxbury came out. The judges gave him a 17 and he was the first person eliminated. Kattan did have a neck injury, which might explain his struggles.

6. Rick Perry – Season 23

Rick Perry never seemed comfortable on Dancing With the Stars. His claim to fame was that he was the Governor of Texas and later served as the Secretary of Energy during part of Donald Trump’s presidency.

However, he appeared on DWTS in between those two political appointments and introduced himself as the Governor of Texas, even though he wasn’t.

However, this is about his dancing.

Perry performed the cha-cha-cha in night one to the Little Texas song, God Bless Texas. The number celebrated Texas, but nothing Perry did showed any competence on the dance floor.

5. Jeffrey Ross – Season 7

Jeffrey Ross was another comedian who competed on Dancing With the Stars.

In the first week of the season, Wright danced the cha-cha-cha to Play That Funky Music and while he was trying to have fun, he showed no skills on the dance floor, barely keeping his composure.

The judges gave him a rock bottom 12.

Wright took it in stride and returned to give a standup act before the finals in a later season.

4. Steve Wozniak – Season 8

When it comes to celebrities, Dancing With the Stars made one of its strangest choices in Season 8 with Steve Wozniak.

Wozniak is not a star and he is not a celebrity. He is one of the co-founders of Apple. He is not in shape and was very awkward when he stepped onto the dance floor.

His worst dance and one of the worst in the history of Dancing With the Stars was his attempt at the tango. He got a lower score for his samba (10), but the seductive tango was anything but, as he looked stiff and unsure the entire dance.

3. Tucker Carlson – Season 3

The Tucker Carlson appearance on Dancing With the Stars was before he was the firebrand on Fox News that he has become. This was in Season 3, and at that time, he was actually a journalist.

Tucker came on the show and danced with pro partner Elena Grinenko, and his cha-cha was anything but respectable. He was stiff and awkward and he looked like he had no idea what he was doing.

For his part, Carlson was actually self-deprecating and seemed to be having a good time at that point in his life. The dance received a 12 and he was eliminated.

2. Geraldo Rivera – Season 22

Geraldo Rivera is another journalist, and for his part, his controversial actions were on display long before he appeared on Dancing With the Stars.

When it came to Rivera’s worst dance, it wasn’t just bad dancing, but it was a terrible performance in general. This was in 2016, the year that Donald Trump was running for President of the United States. In addition, Trump’s ex-wife Marla Maples was also in the competition.

Despite all that, Rivera decided to impersonate Trump in his dance, with ridiculous hair and orange skin. It was weird and his cha-cha-cha only picked up 13 points from the judges, the lowest score from that particular dance.

Rivera thought it was funny, but the judges hated the dance and he went home first in Season 22.

1. Master P – Season 2

The worst dance in the history of Dancing With the Stars came in Season 2 and Master P only made excuses after he received his low scores.

There wasn’t anyone worse on DWTS than Master P, and while he was dancing in honor of Hurricane Katrina victims, he really didn’t care about the actual dancing part.

All his dances were bad. When interviewed, fans learned that all the other competitors put in over 100 hours of training and rehearsals and he only did the bare minimum. When his partner Ashly DelGrosso was asked about his dedication, she struggled to answer.

Master P had already blasted her for burying him to the judges when she was just being honest after an earlier dance.

Finally, the two came out in Week 4 and did the Paso Doble to Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood by The Animals. He barely moved in the dance and just watched Ashly do everything.

The judges gave Master P an 8 that week for his performance, with one 4 and two 2’s. When interviewed after hearing the scores, Master P claimed the judges were prejudiced against him because they don’t like his music.

Viewers were not impressed either and sent him home that night.

Dancing With the Stars airs this Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.