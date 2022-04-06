Dale Moss poses on the red carpet at the GRAMMYs 

Dale Moss shares several photos from the Grammy red carpet. Pic credit: ABC

Dale Moss walked the red carpet at the Grammys over the weekend.

The Bachelorette Season 16 star had a chance to pose with famous faces and active music industry members during music’s biggest night.

Dale shared photos from the star-studded weekend with friends and followers.

Dale Moss gushes about his Grammy experience

Dale Moss attended several events over the course of Grammy weekend.

Dale kept his attire simple with a standard black and white suit and black sunglasses on the Grammy red carpet.

Dale posed against a black backdrop with the iconic Grammy trophy behind him in the first photo.

In Dale’s second photo, the Bachelor Nation star posed with two women.

On one side of Dale was the famous model Jasmine Sanders, also known as “Golden Barbie,” and on the other side was a woman named DJ Millie.

Dale also captured some pictures with music execs and others. He captioned his post, “Fresh off my first #GRAMMYs! Unbelievable experience!”

Dale Moss rocks black-and-white patterned suit on the carpet

Dale made a more standout fashion choice at the Recording Academy Honors presented by Black Music Collective in Vegas over Grammy weekend.

The Bachelor Nation star posed on a black carpet while wearing a black and white patterned blazer and matching pants with a black shirt underneath.

Dale gave followers a closer look at the dotted stripe pattern of his blazer in the second photo of his post.

Dale captioned the post, “Educate to liberate ➡️ Last night’s look for the Recording Academy Honors presented by @blackmusiccollective.”

The event was one of Dale’s favorites of the weekend as he got to see performances by artists such as Tinashe as well as seeing EGOT superstar John Legend be honored.

It appears Dale attended the Grammys solo, as he didn’t seem to have a significant other by his side for the weekend.

Dale’s love life has often sparked curiosity ever since he and Clare Crawley broke up seemingly for good.

Before his split from the former Bachelorette, Clare and Dale had an on-again-off-again relationship, but the pair ultimately decided to go their separate ways.

Since then, Dale has been spotted with different women, but he does not seem to have gone public with anyone just yet.

Time will tell if Dale finds love and goes public with someone new in the near future.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.