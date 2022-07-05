Dale Moss ‘parties in the USA’ shirtless

Dale Moss celebrates with no shirt. Pic credit: ABC

Dale Moss made history when he left with Clare Crawley after only three weeks of filming her season of The Bachelorette.

However, while the relationship didn’t last, Dale’s new role as a social media influencer sure has.

Like many other Bachelor Nation alums yesterday, Dale celebrated America’s Independence Day with sunshine and celebrations.

As Dale hit the beach, he made quite a splash… literally and figurately.

Dale Moss celebrates the Fourth of July shirtless

Dale took to his Instagram page all smiles, tanned, and toned as he celebrated the day like many others in the nation.

As he ran in the shallow part of the ocean water up to the beach sand, Dale kicked and splashed water into the camera, and he did it all with those washboard abs showing.

With his flat bill hat on backward, Dale paired Miley Cyrus’ song Party In The USA with his video and captioned his post by saying, “Alexa, play party in the USA!”

He then proceeded to put hashtags like “#happyfourth # USA #July4th #independenceday #freedom #liberty #equality.”

Bachelor Nation reacts to a toned, shirtless Dale

Two fans wished Dale a Happy Fourth of July, one of which was from the United Kingdom, while another stated, “Great and enjoy (heart-faced emoji).”

Another fan kind of mocked Dale and showed some jealousy and spite as they put, “What a life! Ahh to be beautiful and get to play at the beach all the time.”

Yet one other viewer stated what everyone was thinking as they watched the video play out, as this person inquired, “Is no one going to mention the shoes in the beach water lolllllll.”



Other fans showed their love for Dale and his shirtless look and muscular body as they wrote things like, “Broooo,” “Yass,” “Tan for days,” and gave him fire flame emojis.



Dale Moss since The Bachelorette

Since his split with Clare, Dale has since been spotted with Argentinian soccer player and model, Florencia Galarza, and rumors spread that he was starting a potential relationship with fellow Bachelor alum Tayshia Adams at one point. However, they seemed to just be hanging out together as no real relationship ended up coming from the photos.

Furthermore, Dale’s acting skills were put to use as he landed a lead role in an Amazon Prime movie called Love, Game, Match.

While Dale seemed to have a difficult first step into the Bachelor franchise and received some criticism on the show and after, it seems like he is doing well for himself now and enjoying life.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.