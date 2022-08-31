Dale Moss highlights his ripped physique, ‘focused on recovery’

Dale Moss debuted on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: @dalemoss13/Instagram

Dale Moss looked ripped as he gave an update on his mental and physical health.

The Bachelor Nation star first appeared on The Bachelorette Season 16, where he immediately captivated lead Clare Crawley.

In a rare occurrence, Clare fell fast for Dale and chose to leave the show early with him.

Clare and Dale had several breakups and reconciliations away from cameras before splitting for good.

While Dale didn’t find love through The Bachelor franchise, he gained many followers with whom he often shares content.

Dale’s recent post offered some ‘motivation’ as he highlighted his abs and biceps.

Dale Moss has less stress as he takes care of his health

Dale Moss took to his Instagram Stories to provide some fitness motivation.

The Bachelor Nation star snapped a shirtless bathroom selfie with his muscles, chest tattoo, and cup marks visible.

As he held up his phone in the photo, Dale wore a dark cap, a small chain necklace, red shorts, and white tennis shoes.

Dale gave an update on his health in text over the photo, “I’ve taken more time to focus on my overall health this month than I have in the last few years and the results are paying off.”

Listing what he’s been doing to stay in shape mentally and physically, Dale wrote, “-Focused more on recovery (cupping got me) – Have healthy / supportive relationships in my life – Taken time for myself to eliminate distractions.”

Dale concluded the text by writing, “And most of all I simply have less stress.”

Dale Moss in a healthy space after Bachelor Nation rumors

Dale shared he’s eliminated distractions, which could include drowning out the noise of the several rumors circulating about his dating life with other Bachelor Nation stars.

Of course, Dale’s relationship with Clare Crawley led to lots of discussions, especially at the official end of their relationship when viewers speculated about Dale’s character and intentions.

Later, rumors spread that Dale had hooked up with The Bachelor Season 25 star Abigail Heringer.

However, those rumors turned out to be false as Abigail found love with The Bachelorette Season 16 star Noah Erb when the two appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. Abigail and Noah are still going strong as a couple.

Then, Dale was spotted with Tayshia Adams at several events leading fans to ship the couple and wonder if there was something romantic between them.

For now, Dale appears focused on his own recovery and health.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.