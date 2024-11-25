Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher is getting real about the drama ahead in Season 5.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy promised that after a slow start to the season, the back half amps things up.

Well, the upcoming episode marks the halfway point for the Parsifal III crew.

The chief stew has shared that the crew day off changes everything on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, which happens in the new episode.

Spoilers for Below Deck Sailing Yacht reveal the aftermath of the boat crash and Emma Crouch getting scolded by Gary King more than once.

That’s not all, though, and Daisy admitted the episode was hard for her to watch.

Daisy Kelliher teases ‘ridiculously stressful’ Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode amid Season 5 drama

Taking to Instagram. Daisy shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from the episode. There was a gorgeous selfie of Daisy and pictures from the crew night out.

Diana Cruz, Chef Cloyce Martin, Danni Warren, Gary, and Davide Morosi were all featured in the shots. Daisy’s words teased a much different story than the one the pictures told.

“Happy @belowdeckbravo Monday!!! I found tonight’s episode ridiculously stressful to watch 😂. For me probably one of the most stressful from all my seasons 🤔 or maybe I’ve just forgotten 🤣. ALOT happens, a lot to unpack and kinda sets the tone for the rest of the season. Will be interested to hear everyone’s thoughts! Hope you enjoy it and have a fab Monday ♥️,” she wrote.

The chief stew ended her message by wishing Alana a “happy birthday” and admitting that the guests were simply the best.

What else has Daisy Kelliher said about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5?

Daisy has been very vocal regarding the current season and her struggles with her interior team. Danni Warren and Diana Cruz are not gelling with the chief stew at all.

Ahead of the season, Daisy shared with Entertainment Tonight that Danni wanted her job, and there was a power struggle this season. She also made it crystal clear she wouldn’t work with Diana and Danni again.

The chief stew also revealed that Captain Glenn Shephard loses his mind with the crew thanks to one group of charter guests who nearly cost half of them their jobs.

There’s plenty more Below Deck Sailing Yacht to play out. However, we have now learned that when it’s done Below Deck Down Under will air next.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.