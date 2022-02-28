Daisy Kelliher hints at what’s to come on Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Daisy Kelliher shared Hannah Ferrier’s amused reaction to the first episode of Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht and hinted at more to come. Pic credit: Bravo

Daisy Kelliher shared former Below Deck Med chief stew Hannah Ferrier’s reaction to the first episode of Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht and added a caption that hinted at what’s to come this season.

Hannah’s jaw was dropped throughout the entirety of her response to the premiere episode which she shared through her Instagram story.

Daisy seemed to enjoy Hannah’s opinionated expressiveness over what went down and teased that there is going to be more where that came from.

Daisy Kelliher indicates more intense drama on Below Deck Sailing Yacht this season

It appears as though Daisy was excited by renowned former chief stew Hannah Ferrier’s shocked reaction to the premiere episode of Season 3 because she reshared it on her Instagram story.

In the original post, Hannah shared a selfie video with her mouth wide open as she panned from the couch to the TV. She had the caption, “Me watching episode 1 of #belowdecksailing.”

In Daisy’s reshare she added, “I (heart emoji) this @hannahferrier234. If you loved the first episode you are going to love the season (laughing/crying emoji).”

Daisy excitedly shared Hannah’s response to the premiere episode of this Sailing Yacht season. Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

What can Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans expect from Season 3?

If the first episode is any indication, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans can expect to be at the edge of their seats for the rest of the season, with anticipation for each episode.

Based on the trailer, it looks like there will be plenty of crew hookups which historically have created some of the most entertaining Below Deck drama.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The hard work the Parsifal III crew will have to put in to make the season successful will of course be interesting to watch as job positions prove to be too much for some or situations become overwhelming.

Then fans have the crew drama to look forward to as they live and work around each other with personalities that are bound to clash.

The pressures of sailing safely and adhering to maritime law and Captain Glenn’s yacht rules will also lead this season’s crew into troubled waters.

What is your impression of the premiere episode?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.