Darcey Silva went glam for a self-promotion. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva loves to stunt on social media and do shameless self-promotions; both were present in a recent share of hers.

The 48-year-old mom of two also has a reputation as a filter queen, which was very apparent, but not surprising, in the photo she shared through her Instagram Story with her 1.2 million followers.

In the post, Darcey’s signature platinum bleach blonde hair appeared sleek and shiny as she wore it down with a side part. Her single-toned hair framed her face and gave way to a full view of her famous mug.

In the filtered share, Darcey had huge eyelashes that took center stage in the shot. Darcey is commonly known to rock intense and notable eyelashes whenever possible, so they were most likely all her and not the filter.

The rest of Darcey’s face was smooth and contoured as she appeared bronze and confident for her promotional image.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Darcey was promoting her presence on Cameo, where she encouraged fans to “Book a Darcey Holiday” Cameo. The Connecticut native also provided a link to her Cameo page.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres this month

The announcement that a fourth season of Darcey & Stacey was greenlit came in early November 2022, with a premiere date for later this month.

Viewers can expect a single Darcey Silva to try to navigate her love life in Miami while juggling her business, twin connection with her sister Stacey Silva, and her life as a mom.

On Stacey’s side of things, she and her husband, Florian Sukaj, will be planning their vow renewal ceremony, which was intended to be a twin wedding back when Darcey was engaged to Georgi Rusev. The pair officially broke up in March 2022.

Florian’s disinterest in getting a job despite being able to work in America will also be highlighted.

Darcey’s daughters and her and Stacey’s father and friends will most likely make appearances on the show since they have in previous seasons.

Darcey Silva never engages with her haters

Darcey Silva is a 90 Day Fiance icon for her dramatic personality, questionable life, and love choices on top of her affinity for plastic surgery.

Within that matrix, there is much room for viewers to judge Darcey. However, she doesn’t ever seem to let the haters get to her.

Darcey can often be seen in the comments of her Instagram posts replying to her fans and those who are positive toward her and not engaging with anyone trash-talking.

The comments on her posts are almost always turned on, and Darcey is consistent with her heavily filtered posts and self-promotions.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres January 23, 2023, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.