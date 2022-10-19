Cynthia Bailey will ‘never give up on love’ despite short-lived marriage to Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey’s hopeful that she will find her true love. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans were shocked to find out that Cynthia Bailey had filed for divorce from her husband, Mike Hill, after only two years of marriage.

Cynthia was at BravoCon this weekend, and she spoke about her divorce and how she was coping now that her split has become public knowledge.

The RHOA alum has been taking the breakup better than one would expect.

She revealed that she was still hoping to find love one day. Cynthia said that she was a “lover of love” and would “never give up” on finding her happy ever after.

The former supermodel shared she was thankful that her relationship with Mike didn’t end on a bad note and that the pair can still be friends.

“I’ll miss what we had I love Mike. I’ll always love Mike. We’re friends.” She stated expressed while speaking to Us Weekly. “But I’m really excited that this wasn’t like [an] ugly, horrible divorce where we couldn’t be friends.”

Cynthia explained that she didn’t want to lose Mike’s friendship and that they were ending on a good note before calling Mike her best friend.

RHOA star Cynthia Bailey explains why she’s getting divorced

The reality star shared some of the reasons that might have caused her split. She explained that in the beginning, she and Mike lived in different states and that put a strain on the relationship.

And then, once Cynthia moved to Los Angeles, she focused on her acting career.

Cynthia has since landed multiple acting roles. She recently starred in Terror Lake Drive and Lifetime’s Cruel Instruction, just to name a few of her acting gigs.

Cynthia Bailey wants to find her true love

Cynthia revealed to the weekly magazine that she wants the love of her life to come quickly. She said, “I know that God has someone out there for me, I need to bring him this way soon enough.”

The 55-year-old seems to be putting herself out there already. A few weeks ago, she hit the town with her friend Kenya Moore.

The actress also shared that she doesn’t have to get married again. Cynthia was previously married to Peter Thomas for seven years.

Their relationship was well documented on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. They had a rocky start from the beginning. Cynthia’s mother and her sister even considered hiding her marriage license so that she wouldn’t marry Peter.

Cynthia told Page Six that Peter reached out to her when he heard she was getting a divorce. She said, “He said he just wishes me the best. He told me I was a queen and that I deserve the best, so that was really, really nice.”

Peter will be making a cameo appearance in the current season of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is on hiatus.