Cynthia Bailey ‘surprised’ and ‘disappointed’ by NeNe Leakes’ recent comments about her

Cynthia Bailey is disappointed in NeNe Leakes. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/ ImagePressAgency/Admedia

It seems the reconciliation between Real Housewives of Atlanta alums NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey was short-lived following recent comments by the OG.

Cynthia was surprised this morning when she woke up to some eye-raising comments from NeNe regarding her presence– or lack thereof at Gregg’s memorial service.

Cynthia was not in Atlanta at the time of the event, but upon returning to ATL she spent time with NeNe at her lounge. We saw videos of the former friends hanging out and having a great time, but it seems NeNe was holding a grudge against Cynthia for not making it to the memorial service.

During an interview on October 27, NeNe called out the former model for showing up a week after Gregg passed away and now Cynthia is responding.

Cynthia Bailey disappointed in NeNe Leakes’s comment

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum expressed her disappointment and surprise earlier today after NeNe’s comments about her hit the blogs.

“You know I was a little surprised, a little disappointed,” confessed Cynthia to TMZ. “It meant a lot to me to connect with her out of respect for Gregg and I don’t know what else to say or do other than, I always just try to just move in light and move in love and I honestly had a great time with NeNe.”

Cynthia continued, “We had a great time, I mean I stayed, almost closed down the lounge with her so I was a little surprised. At this point, I feel like I’ve really tried to at least have a respectful, cordial relationship with her.”

“I’m very well aware that we’re not friends but because we’ve had so much history and we’ve been on the show together I at least wanted to be in a respectful place with her but it seems like that’s not something she’s interested in so I’m honestly not interested in even discussing it any further,” added the RHOA alum.

NeNe Leakes responds to backlash following latest comments

Meanwhile, NeNe’s comments have resulted in backlash from people calling her ungrateful. During her interview, the RHOA alum didn’t just call out Cynthia for showing up a week later but called out the other Bravo Housewives as well.

The reality TV personality shared that the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast sent her roses as a group, but NeNe questioned why they chipped in for one bouquet instead of each sending bouquets of their own.

The shady comment had viewers calling her out for not appreciating the kind gesture and mere moments ago NeNe responded to the backlash.

In a tearful message, the 53-year-old said she just wants to be left alone.

“Please leave me alone I’m asking that all of you guys please leave, me alone. I wish my husband had not died, I would not be dealing with any of this. Please leave me the f**k alone,” remarked NeNe.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.