Cynthia Bailey was a vision in orange for a recent event at the St. Regis Atlanta Hotel & Residences, and she shared some of the stylish images on social media.

Over the weekend, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum attended the 42nd Atlanta Ballet Ball, dubbed Sunset in Espana, and her outfit represented the theme of the event quite well.

Cynthia opted for a dramatic floor-length ball gown with a plunging neckline and a defined waist. The dress, which was courtesy of Jovani Fashions, also featured layers of tulle that flared at the bottom.

She rocked long curly hair with small pieces framing her face, and she accessorized with large earrings.

The former supermodel took a lot of snaps backstage as she shared a glimpse of the stunning decor with greenery and orange flowers throughout the ballroom.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“‘SUNSET IN ESPANA!’ beautiful night at the 42nd @atlantaballet ball!

thank you @iryna_ct for the invite!🩰,” wrote Cynthia in her post.

She also tagged her glam squad in the caption, adding, “@prestowill so nice to connect! #atlantaballet hair & makeup: @jtavar_dress: @jovanifashions wig: @bundlesbybell.”

The reality TV personality posed with guests and enjoyed the night’s entertainment which included a cocktail hour, a three-course seated dinner, as well as silent and live auctions.

There were performances by Atlanta Ballet and Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education, and there was an afterparty to end the night.

RHOA alum Cynthia Bailey recently celebrated her 56th birthday

The newly single RHOA alum is aging like fine wine, and believe it or not, she just turned 56. Cynthia celebrated her birthday on February 16, and she posted photos from her gorgeous birthday shoot clad in a series of colorful bodysuits.

Cynthia showcased her personality as she posed in a purple bodysuit and matching heels as she, kicked up her legs, and gave a big smile to the camera.

The other images in the Instagram carousel showed the Bravo personality in red, black, pink, and white bodysuits as she struck a series of model poses.

Cynthia also had a message for her younger self in the caption, writing, “Today is my 56th birthday!!!♓️ What would I tell my younger self? TO HAVE FUN!!! and to dance & laugh as much as possible.💃🏽,”

Cynthia Bailey enjoyed a self-care day at Innovative Surgical Arts Medspa

Cynthia enjoyed a self-care day some time ago, and she got her weekly lymphatic massage “with the amazing @givemimoore at #innovativewomenmedispa in Atlanta. @drmillerthrasher_isa.”

Cynthia shared some details in her Instagram post about the benefits of the service, noting that it “aims to help the body maintain proper blood circulation, body fluid balance, and immune functions.”

There are other benefits to getting a lymphatic massage as well. It can increase lymph circulation by stimulating the lymphatic system, and it can help to decrease stress.

Furthermore, it helps to reduce swelling by improving the circulation of body fluids.

Cynthia also shared in the Instagram caption that a lymphatic massage can “expedite the removal of waste and toxins from the body’s tissues.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.