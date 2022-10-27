Culver Bradbury looks back Below Deck Down Under stint

Culver has fond memories of his time on the Below Deck spin-off. Pic credit: Peacock

Culver Bradbury looked back on his Below Deck Down Under stint as the show wrapped its run on Bravo last night.

Below Deck Down Under was the first spin-off that became a Peacock original, premiering exclusively on the streaming service first.

Weeks after the finale aired on Peacock, Below Deck Down Under Season 1 hit Bravo airwaves kicking off a new Below Deck night.

The show found a new fan base on Bravo, especially as the crew members appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to dish all things about Below Deck Down Under

Culver was a fan favorite on the show, with his alter ego Keith Stone entertaining guests and viewers.

As the season closed on Bravo, Culver shared a message with all who had been along for the ride, including his costars.

Culver Bradbury thanks Below Deck Down Under fans

Taking to Instagram, Culver shared a photo with the Season 1 cast. Chief stew Aesha Scott, Brittini Burton, chef Ryan McKeown, Magda Ziomek, Ben Crawley, and Tumi Mhlongo were all featured hanging out on the beach.

The only person missing from the photo was Captain Jason Chambers. Although Culver didn’t say it, it looked like the picture was from a crew day off.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“What a Mötley crew , Love every one of yas 😎 Also I must say a huge THANK YOU to all the fans. The support I received this season is incredible and greatly appreciated ❤️,” was the caption on his Instagram post.

It didn’t take long for a couple of familiar faces to pop up in the comments section of the message.

Both Tumi and Brittini Burton showed love for Culver and the throwback photo.

Pic credit: @culver_bradbury/Instagram

That wasn’t all, either. Culver also used Instagram to reshare a carousel of photos from his time in New York City. Culver hung with Below Deck Med Season 7 star chef Dave White when they stopped by WWHL.

Other Below Deck news

Below Deck Adventure will take over the Below Deck Down Under time slot with the series premiere on Tuesday, November 1.

In Below Deck news, a trailer for Season 10 has dropped, revealing Fraser Olender is back but as a chief stew. Chef Rachel Hargrove also returns, and she has spoken out about it following her insistence that she’s done with the show.

There will also be plenty of Below Deck in 2023, as Bravo and Peacock have ordered more seasons for the hit yachting franchise.

At BravoCon, a sneak peek of Below Deck Down Under Season 2 was shown featuring Aesha and Captain Jason.

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.