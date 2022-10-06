Crystal Minkoff wears plunging dress and diamonds for emotional RHOBH Season 12 finale

Crystal gets her glam on for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Pic credit: Bravo

Crystal Kung Minkoff wore a plunging dress and diamonds for a party on the emotional The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 finale.

The rollercoaster ride of a season has come to an end, with anticipation over the reunion mounting.

In true RHOBH, the end of Season 12 did not disappoint with drama or fashion.

After rocking a bright yellow babydoll dress to Garcelle Beauvais’ Birkin bag party, Crystal went full glam for a diamond event at Kyle Richards’ house.

There’s no question that Crystal looked fabulous in both outfits.

However, ahead of the finale last night, Crystal shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of her glammed up for Kyle’s night party.

Crystal Minkoff stuns plunging dress and diamonds

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Crystal posted a couple of pictures with her husband, Rob Minkoff, by her side. The first one was the two of them holding hands in the car, with the second one of them at the event.

In the second image, Crystal and Rob were arm in arm to give her 408k followers a better look at their glamorous attire. Rob went old Hollywood in a velvet tux, while Crystal opted for a print dress with a low neckline.

The diamond necklaces Crystal was given, just for the night, at Kyle’s party, were visible in the photo too.

“So many emotions as we head into tonight’s finale of #rhobh. It feels like writing your final thoughts in a yearbook full of peaks and valleys. I’m so lucky to have the most incredibly supportive and loving family; ones that I never question if they have my back and want the best for me,” read part of the caption on her post.

The reality TV star also gave a shout-out to Kyle for hosting the night and to Gismondi 1754 Jewelry for all the gorgeous diamonds.

RHOBH star Crystal Minkoff shows off Season 12 reunion look

Earlier in the day, Crystal gave a first look at her The Real Housewives of Season 12 reunion dress. This year, she went for a bright canary yellow dress.

Standing on the reunion set, Crystal showed off her long sleeve long dress with a thigh-high slit. The dress fit Crystal perfectly, highlighting her figure nicely.

She also gave a close-up of her reunion outfit in a post that thanked her glam squad for helping her put the look together.

Crystal kept her make-up minimal and chose to wear her hair parted in the middle with her long locks flowing down her shoulders. The outfit was accessorized with a thin gold choker necklace.

Some other RHOBH Season 12 reunion looks include Lisa Rinna in a wild animal print dress and Garcelle Beauvais giving off a dark, edgy vibe in a minidress.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.