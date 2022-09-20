Crystal Kung Minkoff stuns in lacy black LBD for bathroom selfie

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shares mirror selfie. Pic credit: @crystalkungminkoff/Instagram

Crystal Kung Minkoff likes to be right, and she is not shy about letting her fans know.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to social media to post a picture of herself in a little black dress.

The Alice and Oliva attire featured a high neckline as well as some playful little bows in the front.

Crystal wore her hair in a low messy bun as she leaned on her bathroom counter.

She smiled with a little twinkle in her eye, which maybe had something to do with the caption she chose.

She wrote, “I don’t want to seem like I think I’m right, but I am and that’s why it comes across that way.”

Fans compliment The RHOBH star Crystal Kung Minkoff

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on her mirror selfie in the comments section. Many followers alluded to Crystal saying, on a recent episode of the show, that she had a “moral compass.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

One viewer wrote, “Where did you get that moral compass?? It looks stunning on you in this pic.”

Pic credit: @crystalkungminkoff/Instagram

Another fan wrote, “Its because you have morals, some people in your circle don’t.”

Pic credit: @crystalkungminkoff/Instagram

Crystal held Erika Jayne’s feet to the fire on the latest episode of the show, A Tequila Take Down. She questioned Erika on her lack of compassion towards the victims of her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

Crystal Kung Minkoff stood up to Erika Jayne

It all happened when Erika kept bragging about her lawsuit being dismissed in Chicago after she acted terribly the night before.

Crystal pointed out that Erika was still being sued on multiple fronts and to make matters worse, the lawsuit that was dismissed in Chicago was refiled in Los Angeles. Just in July, Erika was hit with a 50-million dollar lawsuit by Edelson PC law firm, which represents the victims. She was accused of nine charges, including conspiracy to commit racketeering and unlawful business practice.

She yelled at Crystal when she asked her why she wouldn’t give back the $750,000 diamond stud earrings that Tom Girardi purchased for her with stolen money. Erika in her rant went as far as to question whether they were victims.

It is well established by now that her estranged husband’s law firm represented the families of the victims of a Lion Air 610 plane crash. Tom embezzled most of the settlement money that was supposed to go to the orphans and widows of those who perished in the crash. He did so to finance his and his wife’s lavish lifestyles.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.