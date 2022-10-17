Crystal Kung Minkoff stuns in braless black with plunging neckline

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff is a fashionable millennial at BravoCon. Pic credit: @crystalkungminkoff

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff has descended upon New York City, and she has done it in style with a plunging black jumpsuit.

As Crystal’s sophomore season of RHOBH comes to an end, her time with the Bravo network is likely just getting started.

She was one of many Bravolebrities who went to the Big Apple for BravoCon.

BravoCon, a three-day event, has featured lots of fun and a touch of drama, as the convention remains true to its reality television roots.

Other ladies from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also attended, but Crystal made a real splash as the youngest RHOBH cast member.

She also showed off her fashion sense in a gorgeous black pantsuit that she elevated with a plunging neckline.

Crystal Kung Minkoff makes a splash in New York

Crystal struck a few poses on a plush couch as she smiled wide and bent her leg upwards. She appeared to let out a big laugh in the Instagram carousel, which she shared with her 418k followers.

She wore black close-toed pumps as she posed on the couch, illuminated by pink light.

Her dark tresses featured loose waves and a side part.

Crystal accessorized the look with her wedding ring, dangling earrings, and a silver necklace.

The wife of Rob Minkoff took to her caption to thank the team who helped get her camera ready.

Her caption read, “I’m having a ball 🪩 @bravocon2022 @bravotv 📸 @cj_obediente Thank you for this look @theclothingtherapist @xivkarats @ramybrook @jessirose_hair @jdelmonte.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies go to New York

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars made the trip east to attend BravoCon, with Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, and Dorit Kemsley all showing up for the celebrations.

Days of our Lives alum Lisa Rinna made an appearance, receiving a boo from the crowds. She responded by flipping off the crowd in a gesture of reciprocity.

In another headline-worthy moment, Kathy Hilton finally got the Conga line that she allegedly desired.

Fans may remember that a Conga line was reportedly one of the triggers that set off Kathy’s alleged Aspen meltdown.

And while Bravo cameras didn’t capture the alleged meltdown, they did capture her BravoCon Conga line, with Potomac star Ashley Darby right behind Kathy.

The Conga line moment kicked off the three-day weekend and was a precursor of the fun to come at the event.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.