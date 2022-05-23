Crystal Kung Minkoff opens up about racism, online harassment as new RHOBH begins

Crystal Kung Minkoff talks about racism and online harassment. Pic credit: Bravo

Crystal Kung Minkoff just kicked off her second season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and fans were glad to see her back for Season 12. Crystal was a viewer favorite during her first season, loved for her openness and no-nonsense approach with the ladies.

She also broke barriers as the first Asian-American housewife of the Beverly Hills franchise, which is an honor she has taken seriously, and made sure to showcase her culture to her castmates and to the fans of the show.

But this great responsibility has had its downsides, and Crystal has admitted that trolls have been attacking her on social media since she first appeared on the show. She talks more about what it’s like to be an Asian in the public eye, and how fans have supported her when times get tough.

Crystal received ‘hundreds of messages’ a day from haters

During the Season 11 reunion, Crystal revealed that she was constantly being attacked on social media by racists and haters, sometimes up to hundreds of messages a day. She was happy to report that the situation had gotten better while she show was on hiatus. At an event to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, Crystal opened up about the past and current season’s feedback.

She said now that the show is ramping up once more, so are the hateful comments. “But our season just started, so I noticed a little bit more, but I am more prepared to handle it,” Crystal said. “And what I realize is I always grew up in Los Angeles. I grew up obviously in a very Chinese household, sort of in a bubble.”

Crystal does say that maybe seeing someone like her is a first for some viewers. “I didn’t realize that many people out there have never seen an Asian person on TV, integrated, mixed marriage, mixed kids,” she admits. Viewers were able to see her traditional celebrations on the show; maybe some were seeing those things for the first time. Crystal knows the importance of representation on television, and loves being part of that.

Crystal is grateful for the positive messages she gets from fans

After a tough Season 11, Crystal said she received an outpouring of support from viewers. “It’s also incredible I get so many positive messages,” she said. “‘I wanna see more of your culture…,’ ‘I didn’t know about dumplings or Chinese new year,’ and all these things that I got to share last year, so I really lean into it this year.”

Crystal knows that life in the public eye can lead to scrutiny, but she is up for the challenge. “Look, it’s gonna be there. I can’t stay away from it,” she confessed. “But my job in my heart is to express our culture positively.”

Last September, Crystal deactivated her Twitter account after receiving an onslaught of racist hate. She even had Dorit Kemsley’s husband, PK, come to her defense on Instagram after being attacked by trolls.

Crystal is also in great company as a trendsetter, as friend and fellow Housewife, Garcelle Beauvais, was hired as RHOBH’s first Black Housewife.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.