Crystal Kung Minkoff net worth: How rich is the RHOBH star and how did she get her money?

Crystal Kung Minkoff’s net worth has been a hot topic since she joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Season 11.

Now that Season 12 of RHOBH has kicked off with a bang, the topic of Crystal’s wealth has once again had the rumor mill buzzing. There’s no question that the ladies of the hit Bravo show are not hurting for money, but some are richer than others.

The question is, how does Crystal’s wealth stack up against her good pal Kathy Hilton? Let’s find out.

How rich is RHOBH star Crystal Kung Minkoff?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers learned when first meeting Crystal that she is married to American film director Rob Minkoff. Some of Rob’s biggest feature films include Finding Nemo, The Lion King, and Stuart Little.

Rob and Crystal have built a very cushy life in the nearly 20 years they have been together. According to online sources, Crystal Kung Minkoff’s net worth is $30 million.

Although her fortune is certainly nothing to balk at, Crystal’s net worth is less than several of her cast members, such as Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards.

How did Crystal make her money?

Having a very successful husband in the entertainment business has definitely added to Crystal’s fortune. However, Rob and his success are only part of how Crystal made her money.

In 2012 Crystal launched the company Real Coco with her brother Jeffrey Kung. Real Coco is a company devoted to making beverages from real coconuts to help promote a healthier plant-based lifestyle. Real Coco’s products are coconut water, coconut milk, coconut milk, coffee creamers, and some coconut snacks.

Real estate is another area that has contributed to Crystal’s portfolio. Crystal and Rob bought a house in Bel-Air, which they tore down to build their current home. The house is now reportedly worth $14 million.

Becoming a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is another way Crystal makes her money. Bravo doesn’t reveal how much cast members make, but it’s safe to say the cast members don’t earn chump change.

Crystal Kung Minkoff has a very nice net worth, and part of that is due to her leading a simpler lifestyle than some of the other ladies on the show. The recent episode featured Crystal talking to mega-rich Diane Jenkins about shopping at TJ Maxx, outlet stores, and always looking for a good sale.

