Critics wonder if Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are exploiting their son to be next ‘baby movie star’

Vanderpump Rules critics question if Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are trying to make a “movie star” out of their 1-year-old son Cruz. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules critics questioned if former OG star Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright are exploiting their 1-year-old son Cruz after Jax’s recent share to social media.

Cruz was born to Jax and Brittany in April 2021 as part of the first Vanderpump Rules baby boom. Since his arrival, Jax and Brittany have kept their fans and followers updated on every milestone baby Cruz experiences. From walking to new toys to his first acting gig, there isn’t a moment Jax and Brittany have seemed to miss.

This comes despite the couple’s exit from the hit Bravo franchise before filming for Season 9 in 2021. After allegations of racially insensitive remarks resurfaced again for Jax, along with the firing of both Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, Jax and Brittany’s resignation quickly followed. Since departing the show, Jax and Brittany have continued to flex their stardom and often share sponsored posts on social media, and Jax creates Cameo videos for his fans.

Although they have their income, critics questioned Jax’s motives when he revealed Cruz had landed his first acting job.

Critics question if Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor is trying to turn son Cruz into a ‘baby movie star’

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Jax shared several shots from Cruz’s recent acting job. Jax was thrilled to be on set with his son, which showed in the various video clips.

Jax’s clips included holding Cruz while surrounded by cameras and filming equipment, time with hair and makeup staff, and a final shot of little Cruz fast asleep in his car seat.

Jax gushed in the caption of the first clip, “My little actor on set today.”

Pic credit: @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

Despite the adorable posts, a Reddit thread was created questioning if Jax and Brittany truly had their son’s best interests at heart with the recent post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Jax’s latest IG reel shows their son on set. Are they trying to make him the next baby movie star?” the poster questioned.

Other users didn’t take long to weigh in with their thoughts.

Vanderpump Rules critics don’t trust Jax and Brittany’s motives for son Cruz

The comment section for the Reddit post quickly flooded with users confirming their beliefs that Jax and Brittany are trying to find fame for their son.

“Jax doesn’t have anything to offer except that sweet, gorgeous boy, and he’ll milk it as much as he can. It makes me genuinely sad,” one user wrote.

Pic credit: @u/CeeCeeLa/Reddit

Another shared, “I mean, aren’t all ‘influencer’ parents basically exploiting their kids for clout at this point [though?]”

Pic credit: @u/upsidedownward/Reddit

Yet another user likened Jax to a parent who lives vicariously through their children.

“You know that dad that was a high school football champ but never made it to the big leagues, so now he passes that goal onto his son and yells at all the coaches and such? That’s Jax and Hollywood,” they commented.

Another user couldn’t help but agree, “This right here! He’s gonna be the ultimate stage dad. And then complain how he’s so over Hollywood. [Brittany] should just take her son and move back to Kentucky.”

Pic credit: @u/Ghoulius-Caesar/Reddit & @u/MicahWilliams311/Reddit

Clearly, viewers and critics have serious feelings surrounding the idea of Jax and Brittany using Cruz to make money.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.