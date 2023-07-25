Critics urge Darcey Silva’s daughter not to ‘ruin’ herself after getting lip fillers: ‘Don’t copy your mom’

Darcey Silva’s fans and critics may be torn about the Darcey & Stacey star’s decision to alter her appearance drastically, but there’s one thing they all agree on — her teenage daughter shouldn’t follow in her footsteps.

Darcey’s followers were recently shocked when they discovered that her 18-year-old daughter, Aniko Bollok, got lip fillers, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

Aniko tagged along with her mom, Darcey, and her aunt, Stacey Silva, as the trio plumped their pouts during a visit to a Miami-based beauty bar.

Since then, Aniko has appeared on Darcey’s Instagram feed in several posts, and Darcey’s followers have taken notice of the teenager’s changed looks.

Earlier this week, Darcey shared a photo of Aniko on Instagram, touting her daughter’s up-and-coming DJing career.

In the sunkissed professional photo, Aniko looked gorgeous as she posed for an up-close shot. In the caption, Darcey wrote, “Go DJ Aniko Tai! I love you! ⭐️”

Thousands of Darcey’s 1.4 million Instagram followers liked the photo and flocked to the comments. Although the share was intended to be an appreciation post for Aniko, the teenager was met with harsh criticism for choosing to go under the needle.

Darcey has since deleted the comments on the post, but we were able to capture some of them before they vanished.

Darcey Silva’s teenage daughter Aniko Bollok warned not to ‘start going down the plastic surgery route’ like her mom

There were several Instagram users who urged Aniko not to mimic her mom Darcey’s decision to have countless cosmetic procedures and surgeries to change the way she looks — especially at such a young age and because she’s already naturally beautiful.

One such follower urged Aniko, “Listen..you are perfect just as you are. Don’t start going down the plastic surgery route…stay like you are..natural and beautiful.”

Darcey’s Instagram followers urged Aniko to keep her appearance more natural. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Another critic agreed that Aniko doesn’t need any alterations to look beautiful because she already is, commenting, “Please don’t start copying your mum with all the surgeries.”

Another critic asked Aniko not to “ruin” herself like Darcey has, while one pointed out her “big lips” and also tried to persuade her not to continue the same path.

While Aniko took a lot of heat from critics, Darcey also came under fire. Some felt Darcey has body dysmorphia and is guilty of Photoshopping Aniko’s pics — something she’s been accused of previously.

“Oh boy DARCEY Stop with photoshopping your daughter’s photo,” wrote one critic, pointing out that although Darcey has a penchant for heavily editing her pics with filters, Aniko doesn’t need them.

More of Darcey’s critics expressed their hopes that Aniko doesn’t follow her path with cosmetic surgery. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

One Instagram user was hopeful that Aniko will realize that she’s beautiful without cosmetic interventions, adding, “It must be tough growing up with a mother with body dysmorphia. Hopefully she does not follow Darcy’s path.”

Aniko recently upgraded her smile too

Aniko’s lip fillers aren’t the only cosmetic procedure she’s undergone in recent months. As Darcey shared in another Instagram post earlier this month, the aspiring DJ also had work done on her teeth.

Darcey shared footage of Aniko explaining her procedures from the dental office. During her visit, Aniko was fitted for clear aligners to straighten her teeth and also had her teeth whitened in an effort to achieve her “dream smile.”

Aniko previously said she doesn’t want to modify her appearance like Darcey

It looks as though Aniko may have had a change of heart — she expressed during an episode of Darcey & Stacey that she never wanted to have work done to modify her looks like her mom.

So, will Aniko stop at lip fillers, teeth whitening, and teeth straightening, or will she follow Darcey’s path to multiple surgeries to completely transform her looks? Only time will tell.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.