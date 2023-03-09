Critics think Teen Mom alum Chelsea Houska underwent cosmetic surgery amid ‘unrecognizable’ appearance

Chelsea Houska looks a lot different since her debut on Teen Mom 2, and viewers think it’s because she’s gone under the knife.

When Chelsea joined the Teen Mom franchise in 2011, she was still a teenager who had dropped out of high school to raise her daughter, Aubree, who is now a teenager herself.

Fast forward 12 years, and Chelsea is now married to Cole DeBoer, and they share four children and have a successful HGTV reality show, Down Home Fab.

In the 12 years since Chelsea first appeared on MTV, she’s changed her look quite a bit. Chelsea has experimented with different hair colors and fashion choices, transforming her physique with diet and exercise.

However, Chelsea’s critics think she’s done more than take the natural route to change her appearance.

In a recent TikTok, Chelsea shared how she achieves her signature messy bun. Chelsea shared side-by-side images of herself in the video as she recorded the hair tutorial.

Teen Mom viewers are convinced Chelsea Houska has gone under the knife to alter her appearance

Over on Reddit, one Teen Mom viewer shared a screenshot from Chelsea’s TikTok and captioned it, “chelsea came up on my tiktok fyp, i didnt even recognize her? she got so much work done.”

In the comments section of the Reddit thread, others agreed that Chelsea looks much different these days. Many of them voiced that they believe she’s had work done to change her appearance.

One of Chelsea’s critics expressed their disapproval of her alleged cosmetic treatments when they wrote, “Oh man. I’m so disappointed in her for following the dumba** lip trend.”

Another Redditor noted how “sad” it is that women “distort” their faces with cosmetic procedures.

Teen Mom viewers discuss whether Chelsea has gone under the knife or not. Pic credit: u/spillingthetea101/Reddit

“I’m rewatching season 2 right now and I can clearly see she has done a lot to her face from then to now,” commented another Teen Mom viewer who was convinced Chelsea has had work done to her face.

Another blamed Chelsea’s trimmer physique for her altered appearance, although another Redditor replied, “it’s more the insane amount of injections and plastic [surgery].”

Chelsea admitted to Botox and filler after previously denying having work done

In 2021, Chelsea shot down rumors that she had gone under the knife. In a photo shared on Instagram, Chelsea posed next to her husband, Cole. In the post’s comments section, one of her followers questioned whether she Photoshopped the pic or had work done, noting that she looked like a “completely different” person.

Chelsea denied any work, blaming her hair extensions for her appearance.

“Neither babe lol lots of extensions tho,” was Chelsea’s response.

Last year, after months of speculation, Chelsea admitted during an Instagram Story that she gets lip filler injections.

“But you know what warms me up? Warms up my little heart?” Chelsea told her 6.7 million followers. “Getting my lips plumped up for the holidays…”

In addition to lip filler, Chelsea recorded herself inside her injector’s office, where she also received Botox. However, she didn’t share in which part of her face she received the neuromodulator.

