Critics sound off on Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams’ engagement announcement

Jennifer Williams showed off her stunning engagement ring on social media after her boyfriend popped the questions a few hours ago.

The Basketball Wives star has, so far, received a slew of congratulatory messages from her famous friends, but when the news was shared elsewhere, she got some shady comments.

The last time we saw Jennifer on the popular VH1 show, she had a love connection with a man named Jelani. However, he’s not the one who just popped the question.

Jennifer went Instagram official with her new guy Christian “CG” Gold back in June, and viewers were shocked to find out that Jelani was no longer in the picture.

People also threw shade at Jennifer’s new love interest because the 30-year-old is much younger than her, with an 18-year age difference between them.

However, age doesn’t mean a thing because CG is serious about the reality TV star and he proved just that with a huge rock.

Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams is engaged to her new boyfriend

The Basketball Wives Instagram page alerted their followers about Jennifer’s engagement, and while there were some congratulatory messages in the mix, it wasn’t all love.

Countless commenters questioned the whereabouts of Jennifer’s ex, who she has long since confirmed was no longer in her life.

Aside from that, people are simply not convinced that the newly engaged couple will last.

“Girl bye a story line.. I can’t smh,” said one commenter.

“This not going last this just for a storyline next …” said someone else.

One Instagram user claimed, “Something doesn’t seem right about this.”

Another person wrote, “Welp this is setting up for heart break for the season cuz he’s clearly not straight 😂.”

Someone also warned Jennifer “He wants to be a basketball wife. Jen run! 🏃🏽‍♀️.”

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old gave us a better look at her stunning ring in an Instagram post, which she captioned “Future Mrs… 💎❤️.”

Jennifer Williams and her fiance CG throw shade at the critics

Jennifer and CG have been fielding these negative comments since the moment they went public with their relationship.

CG and Jennifer took to Instagram in July with several snaps and videos of their time together, and they had a firm message for the haters.

“A relationship is between you and the person you’re with. Stop letting outsiders plant their opinions in something they’re not involved in,” the message read in part.

“Focus on the person you’re with. Not the people trying to tear you two apart,” the post continued. “Always remember, rumours are carried by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots…Love is Love.”

The newly engaged couple also has a YouTube page, Life Sentence with Jen & CG, where they answer questions about their relationship and share details about their life.

Basketball Wives is currently on hiatus.