Critics slam Stacey Silva for using filters during hospital stay: ‘Weird flex’

Stacey Silva may have undergone emergency surgery, but she wouldn’t let that stop her from using filters.

The TLC star was recently hospitalized, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics.

Stacey kept mum regarding her hospital stay, only hinting that she had undergone emergency surgery.

But Stacey’s manager, Michael London, shared that the Darcey & Stacey star was at the hospital because she underwent kidney surgery.

“Over the weekend, Stacey was in extreme pain,” Michael told In Touch, adding that Stacey’s husband, Florian Sujak, and her twin sister, Darcey Silva, “rushed her to the Emergency Room at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, Florida,” where doctors performed emergency kidney surgery.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Stacey is recovering and expected to return to the hospital for “a subsequent surgery in a couple of weeks.”

TLC star Stacey Silva is recovering from emergency kidney surgery

While Stacey is on the mend, the House of Eleven co-founder has been sharing brief updates with her followers on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Stacey uploaded a video of a floral arrangement she received from Sharp Entertainment, which included a card that read, “Wishing you a smooth recovery, Sending love and light, From your Sharp Entertainment Family.”

Then, on Sunday night, Stacey uploaded footage of herself from her recent hospital stay.

In the video, the 49-year-old mom of two was clad in a standard hospital gown and medical bracelet, hooked up to IVs and heart monitors.

Stacey recorded herself from her hospital bed, looking to be in good spirits and apparently using a filter while filming herself.

“Grateful for you!! Love you all,” read Stacey’s accompanying caption.

In the comments section of her post, Stacey was met with an outpouring of support from her fans, followers, and fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates.

Stacey Silva is under fire for using Instagram filters while laid up in the hospital

But Stacey’s critics couldn’t help but focus on another detail: Stacey’s use of filters.

“Still all done up and using maximum filters even when in the hospital. Craaaazyyyy,” commented one of Stacey’s naysayers.

Another called out Stacey for being in the hospital “with pancake makeup and trying to look sexy.”

Stacey was grilled for using filters in her hospital bed. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

“Girl cut the filter,” begged another critic.

One Instagram user accused Stacey of living for “lights and the public,” taking “no breaks” when using filters on social media.

Another called Stacey’s video a “Weird flex,” adding, “But ok.”

Stacey and her twin sister, Darcey Silva, are unapologetic about their plastic surgeries and using filters

Stacey and Darcey have long come under fire for their overuse of filters on Instagram.

Their critics have taken aim at the Silva sisters for not only using filters but for doing so even after undergoing a multitude of plastic surgeries to alter their appearance.

The twins have gone to great lengths to change up their looks since they first debuted on the 90 Day Fiance franchise, including multiple rhinoplasties, cheek lifts, buccal fat removal, lip filler, lip lifts, liposuction, and more.

In March 2022, Stacey told Life & Style that she and her twin sister, who undergo identical surgeries and procedures, are unapologetic about going under the knife for cosmetic reasons and don’t plan to stop, either.

“It’s just… no shame in our game,” Stacey admitted.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.