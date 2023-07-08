Critics say Jenelle Evans is ‘jealous’ of Chelsea Houska after dissing her business promotion

Chelsea Houska is a successful businesswoman, and her fans think her former Teen Mom 2 co-star, Jenelle Evans, is envious of the fact.

Since saying goodbye to Teen Mom 2 in 2020, Chelsea Houska has made a name for herself with multiple business ventures.

Not only does Chelsea co-own and operate several companies — including Aubree Says and Belle & Rae Co. — she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, star in their own reality TV show of a different sort.

After its successful freshman season, Chelsea and Cole’s popular HGTV series Down Home Fab was recently renewed for Season 2.

As if tackling multiple business ventures while raising four kids wasn’t enough to keep Chelsea busy, she also pads her wallet as a social media influencer.

In a recent Instagram Story post, Chelsea shared a link to her Like To Know It (LTK) page, letting her fans know where she buys her always stylish, up-to-the-minute fashion finds.

A screenshot of Chelsea’s LTK advertisement was posted on Facebook to a Maci Bookout fan page. The pic showed Chelsea modeling a black spandex shorts suit and a pair of $560 sandals from Gucci.

Jenelle Evans takes aim at her former Teen Mom 2 co-star, Chelsea Houska

Jenelle shared the post on her Facebook page and captioned it, “You can probably find these same shoes at Target, Dillards, or Forever 21 and they won’t be that much money.”

Jenelle then posted a link to a similar pair of black sandals from JC Penney priced at a fraction of the price of the Gucci slides.

“In fact, here are some I found that are similar,” Jenelle added. “You’re welcome!”

After reading Jenelle’s post, some of her followers felt it was made in bad taste. In fact, they thought Jenelle posted it out of sheer envy.

Jenelle’s critics think she’s ‘jealous’ of and ‘obsessed’ with Chelsea

Questioning why Jenelle continually comments on Chelsea’s social media activity, one such critic wrote, “I’m sensing some jealousy and borderline obsession.”

Another Facebook commenter wrote that Jenelle has “some weird fixation” on her former Teen Mom 2 castmate, Chelsea.

Jenelle’s haters think she was taking a jab at Chelsea with her post. Pic credit: JenelleLEvans/Facebook

“Always hatin on Chelsea,” wrote another disparager.

One critic took aim at Jenelle’s failed eyebrow kit business and her struggle to secure employment since being fired by MTV in 2019.

“Coming from someone who sold Moldy eyebrow kits out of her garage,” read another comment. “And can’t get a legit company to partner with her. You are obsessed with Chelsea’s life.”

Jenelle’s failed business endeavors

Jenelle has suffered several business venture failures in recent years, including broken brand deals and clothing lines that never came to fruition.

The comment mentioning Jenelle’s “moldy eyebrow kits” refers to her JE Cosmetics line, which has since gone belly up.

Some of Jenelle’s customers complained of finding foreign substances in her makeup kits, including mold and fibers. Others called out Jenelle for selling expired kits from old inventory that was left in a warehouse.

Jenelle blamed the demise of JE Cosmetics on a lack of a business team. She told The Sun, “Basically, I stopped it myself. I still have stuff to sell, and I was still actually selling products, but it’s really hard to keep up with without a team.”

The former reality TV star also launched a podcast, The Jenelle Evans Podcast, in 2021. However, after just three episodes, it failed to take off and went radio silent in January 2022.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c on MTV.