Critics in disbelief as Darcey Silva shows off plumper-than-ever lips: ‘This can’t be real’

Darcey Silva’s lips have never looked fuller, and her critics are shocked.

The TLC star is known for her extensive cosmetic work, including surgeries and in-office procedures.

Darcey isn’t afraid to push her surgeons’ skills to the limits.

The 50-year-old reality TV star has transformed her appearance.

Between Botox, filler, facelifts, breast augmentations, and more, she no longer resembles her old self.

When 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers were introduced to the Connecticut native, she looked like a completely different woman.

Darcey Silva’s plump pout takes center stage

Darcey Silva looks like she isn’t ready to hit the brakes, either.

She recently posted a picture of her newly plumped lips on social media, and her critics are in disbelief at their massive size.

Darcey recorded herself for a recent Instagram Story as she showed off some new jewelry from APM Monaco.

Darcey worked her angles for the video, as seen in a screenshot shared on Reddit.

The House of Eleven co-founder sported a tank top, blinged-out bracelet, and dark red lipstick on her pout.

Darcey’s heavily inflated lips caught the attention of her critics on Reddit, who reacted to the photo in a post captioned, “WTF 😭 This lady is SICKKK.”

Critics are in disbelief: ‘Completely insane’

In the comments section of the Reddit post, Darcey’s critics sounded off, comparing her lips to a “red waxlip filter,” “sausages,” and a “puckered butthole.”

“It’s crazy that even with the red waxlip filter you can still tell they’re lumpy frumpy & dumpy 😭,” wrote one such critic.

Darcey Silva has some critics. Pic credit: u/LeatherParty9963/Reddit

Another wondered whether Darcey owned mirrors.

“Whaaa..this can’t be real,” expressed another Redditor.

One disparager begged Darcey to stop altering her appearance, calling it “sad.”

“Jfc she belongs in a mental hospital,” added u/welcometosunnydale.

Others called Darcey “completely insane,” joked that she’s “officially transitioned to a blow up doll,” and asked if she would be dressing up as an “inflatable sex doll” for Halloween.

Critics weigh in on Darcey’s look. Pic credit: u/LeatherParty9963/Reddit

Darcey is living it up in Paris with her sister, Stacey

Aside from altering her appearance, through cosmetic enhancements and/or filters, Darcey has traveled the world recently.

She’s currently in Paris, France, with her twin sister, Stacey Silva.

The twins got glammed up by French makeup artist Linaya Beauty, who shared their finished products on Instagram in a post captioned, “Glam my beauty @staceysilvatv 📺 tvshow in USA 🇺🇸 @thesilvatwins @darceysilva #glambymajhabeauty.”

Darcey also posted a video on Instagram, posing in front of a fancy restaurant, in her hotel, and around town in a cleavage-baring top as she stared seductively at the camera.

Darcey showed off her House of Eleven red lipstick and lash extensions in the video, set to the tune Kiss Me More by Doja Cat featuring SZA.

In the accompanying caption, Darcey wrote, “DARCEY IN PARIS! 💋”

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.