Critics drag Natalie Mordovtseva for being too touchy-feely and hard to understand in her latest gig

Natalie Mordovtseva got a little bit too hands-on during a recent influencing advertisement, and 90 Day Fiance critics are calling her out.

The Ukraine native has recently become more active as a social media influencer.

Natalie has been promoting clothing brands, skin care products, and e-bike repair shops, and her most recent gig saw her acting as a spokesmodel for a company that sells preowned exotic cars.

Natalie shared a video on Instagram showing herself inside the garage at Luxury Design Shop, which was full of expensive automobiles.

Wearing a black crop top, jeans, and athletic shoes, Natalie went casual for the advertisement, securing her long, blonde hair in a low ponytail.

The TLC star moved from car to car, pointing out how they were “to die for.” Natalie squatted near some of the cars, striking a pose, putting her hands on the hoods, and even sitting on one at one point.

In the comments section of her post, Natalie received criticism from several of her followers, who reamed her for touching and putting her handprints all over cars that have already been sold.

Others felt she wasn’t the woman for the job due to her strong Ukrainian accent, which they found hard to understand.

90 Day Fiance critics bash Natalie Mordovtseva’s spokesmodel skills

Cutting on her dialect, one critic penned, “Fire that spokesperson and get a new one. Nobody can understand it.”

“Really bad Accent,” wrote another.

Another Instagram user urged Natalie not to “sit on the whips.”

Natalie got dragged for touching the exotic cars she was advertising. Pic credit: @natatliemordovtseva/Instagram

Others urged Natalie to be more like herself and not appear “overplayed,” while some noted they needed subtitles to understand what she was saying.

“All I could think about was the hands on the cars!” another of Natalie’s critics wrote.

Natalie’s critics continued to call her out. Pic credit: @natatliemordovtseva/Instagram

In agreement, another commenter added, “You know there’s a guy there yelling to get off my car.”

One of Natalie’s followers griped, “OH NO… don’t SIT ON THE CAR!!!”

Reiterating the point, another comment read, “Natalieeee do not sit on SOLD cars ermwrgerrrrd.”

Natalie has been busy working in front of the cameras in recent months

In addition to her social media influencer work with women’s skincare and fashion brands, exotic car companies, and e-bike repair shops, Natalie has been tapping into her experience as a model to add to her paychecks.

Natalie has continued to put her modeling prowess to good use, adding it to her repertoire. She recently teamed up with a fellow 90 Day Fiance star, Jasmine Abelard, for a beachfront photoshoot.

While she’s been at work on social media and in front of the camera, she’s been busy in front of the camera working in another capacity recently. The 38-year-old confirmed that she’s been filming alongside some of her fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

Natalie has hinted more than once that she’ll be making another appearance on the 90 Day Fiance franchise. She’s seemingly still in a relationship with Josh Weinstein, although still legally married to Mike Youngquist, which would certainly make for some dramatic and entertaining reality TV.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.