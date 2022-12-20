Critics call out Meri Brown for telling fans to ‘find their courage’ after judging Christine for leaving Kody

Meri’s critics think she needs to practice what she preaches when telling others to find their worth. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown and @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Meri Brown encouraged her fans and followers to “worthy up” and “find their courage,” but Sister Wives critics think she needs to heed her own advice.

Season 17 of Sister Wives exposed just how fractured Kody and Meri’s estranged marriage is, as well as his relationships with his exes, Christine and Janelle Brown.

However, Kody Brown’s first wife has not given up on the notion that the Brown family patriarch will reconcile their broken, 32-year-long marriage despite him stating that he doesn’t want to be in a relationship with her.

Taking to Instagram this week, Meri shared one of her signature posts accompanied by a selfie and a message of encouragement with her 792k followers.

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner posed for a selfie with a serious expression along with a caption, inspiring her fans and followers to “do their thing,” “find their courage,” and “find their strength.”

“Know who YOU are and don’t let them tell you any different,” her caption concluded. “Worthy Up, Sister!”

Sister Wives critics blast Meri Brown for judging Christine for leaving Kody

Despite her message, many of Meri’s critics took to the comments section of her post, where they called her out for not encouraging her former sister wife, Christine, to do the same.

“This is exactly what Christine and Janelle did and you judged them,” read one comment from one of Meri’s followers who felt her message was hypocritical.

Others echoed the sentiment in the comments section, with another one of Meri’s critics asking why she didn’t deliver the same message when Christine found the strength to leave Kody.

Another critic urged Meri to take her own advice and called out the 51-year-old TLC star for judging Christine “so harshly” for leaving Kody.

Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Asking Meri what her issue was with Christine doing what her caption encouraged, another detractor wrote, “Lol come on girl, practice what you preach.”

Meri received many more comments asking her to stop criticizing Christine for doing “exactly” what she had just posted.

Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

“You’re talking out of both sides of your mouth,” one of Meri’s followers told her. “Christine found her courage and strength to walk away from the abusive relationship she was in and you judged her and blamed her for breaking up the family while you groveled for scraps from Kody.”

Meri criticized Christine for leaving Kody Brown

During Season 17 of Sister Wives, Meri admitted that she was disgruntled that Christine was leaving Kody. Although she felt that Christine needed to stay unhappy in the plural marriage and try to work out her issues with Kody, Christine decided she had had enough.

Meri blamed Christine’s split from Kody for “mean” people coming at her and encouraging her to do the same and leave Kody too.

After 27 years of spiritual marriage, Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021. The events of their breakup played out during Season 17, and the three-part Tell All continues to expose Kody’s behavior, leading to Christine’s decision.

Since leaving Kody and Flagstaff behind for a new life in Utah, Christine has proven that it was the best decision she could have made.

Part 2 of the Sister Wives Tell All, One-on-One, airs on Sunday, January 1 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.