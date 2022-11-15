Critics call out Jenelle Evans after she promises not to share clickbait anymore

Jenelle Evans poses on the red carpet for the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Mario Santoro/AdMedia

Jenelle Evans says she’s finished sharing clickbait on social media, but her critics are having a hard time believing her.

Most of the moms from the Teen Mom franchise, past and present, have posted their fair share of clickbait articles on social media.

Typically, articles designed to attract viewers’ attention are misleading and/or inaccurate.

Jenelle has been sharing clickbait recently in her Instagram Stories and on Twitter.

But now, the former MTV star says she won’t be sharing those types of articles any longer.

Taking to Twitter, Jenelle told her 1.2 million followers on the social media platform, “No more clickbait from now on. PROMISE.”

Critics are skeptical Jenelle Evans won’t share clickbait anymore

Despite her declaration, many of Jenelle’s followers were skeptical and replied to her in the comments.

Pic credit: @PBandJenelley_1/Twitter

“Thank god, most of the time it’s horribly inaccurate,” wrote one of Jenelle’s followers, who was glad to hear the news.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One of Jenelle’s critics felt that she’ll stop sharing clickbait “until she needs cash again.”

Calling Jenelle out for saying the same thing previously, another Tweeter mocked her, writing, “That’s what you said in the past.”

Pic credit: @PBandJenelley_1/Twitter

Yet another critic claimed they’ve been avoiding Jenelle’s Twitter feed because of the bevy of clickbait, while another was skeptical, penning, “Guess we shall see…”

Jenelle’s history with sharing clickbait and slamming Teen Mom stars who do

Last year, Jenelle called clickbait “the devil,” claiming that the companies who write the articles write “bad s**t” about her and the other moms from the Teen Mom franchise.

Jenelle has been on the receiving end of criticism for sharing clickbait – in July 2021, Ashley Jones’ mom, Tea, accused Jenelle of spreading lies about Ashley’s husband, Bar, when she shared an article containing what she considered to be false information.

Jenelle has also lashed out at other moms from the Teen Mom franchise for sharing such articles. In October 2021, a clickbait article began circulating that insinuated her eldest son, Jace, was missing. Catelynn Baltierra, dubbed “Clickbait Cate” by critics, shared the article on social media, outraging Jenelle, who urged her followers not to click on the links.

Then, in the summer of 2022, Jenelle lashed out once again, this time at Maci Bookout, for sharing a clickbait article that suggested Jenelle’s daughter, Ensley, was missing. Jenelle called the article “fake news” and publicly called out Maci for sharing it on Facebook.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.