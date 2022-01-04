Critics call out ‘drama queen’ Briana DeJesus in latest Teen Mom: Family Reunion preview

Briana DeJesus got dramatic in a new preview for Teen Mom: Family Reunion, and critics slammed her. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus brought the drama in the latest preview for the new spinoff, Teen Mom: Family Reunion, and her critics think she was acting “petty.”

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Teen Mom: Family Reunion will feature moms and dads from all three of the franchise’s shows, past and present.

Teen Mom recently shared the latest preview for Family Reunion on their Instagram page.

Briana DeJesus gets dramatic in latest Teen Mom: Family Reunion preview

In the video, some of the moms took part in an activity with their life coach, where they screamed their insecurities before explaining why they felt the way they did.

Maci Bookout of Teen Mom OG led the exercise and took it very seriously, ending with a hug from the life coach.

When Briana DeJesus was called up for her turn, she began to dance provocatively as she shimmied her way to her spot, getting a laugh out of some of the other moms.

During her solo confessional, Briana tells the camera, “My turn! And I was like, ‘I got some s**t I gotta say cuz it’s just been on my mutha f***in’ chest!'”

When the camera panned back to the group activity with their life coach, it showed Briana taking her turn, screaming her confession.

“F**k the fakeness!” Briana yelled as the camera showed her castmate, Ashley Jones, with a serious expression as she looked on and clapped.

When the life coach stopped everyone from clapping and asked Briana who her statement was aimed at, she was honest.

“Air it out,” Ashley calmly said, egging Briana on, who initially didn’t reveal who she had beef with.

“I’m gonna have to say Ashley,” Briana confessed to the life coach.

Ashley remained calm and quietly and confidently replied, “Okay.”

Teen Mom fans call Briana DeJesus ‘petty’ and dramatic

Teen Mom fans took to the comments and had plenty to say about the preview. However, some of them couldn’t help but point out how “petty” and dramatic Briana was acting.

“Drama queen Briana 😂,” wrote one of Briana’s critics.

Another Teen Mom fan commented, “Omg Briana😂she soo petty.”

“Here goes Briana the Queen of Petty,” voiced another one of Briana’s critics.

Briana and Ashley had beef surrounding filming for Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Briana’s mom, Roxanne DeJesus, went on a social media rant in September 2021 alleging a fight between Briana and Ashley.

According to Roxanne, Briana was asked to leave the premises, but Ashley was allowed to stay, sparking a feud between the Teen Mom 2 castmates. It’s unclear whether Briana and Ashley have since worked out their issues.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, January 11 at 8/7c on MTV.