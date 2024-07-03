Critics bash Teresa Giudice posing in pink dress: ‘Plastic from head to toe, including the dress’

Teresa Giudice is struggling on The Real Housewives of New Jersey this season.

Various cast members have joined forces with her sister-in-law, Melisssa Gorga, so Giudice has been left out of many scenes, a first for the series.

Social media has been largely divided about whether the long-running reality series needs a reboot.

However, the original star got fans talking for all the wrong reasons when she shared a photo from what seemed to be a photoshoot.

The 52-year-old wore a pink dress and posed in front of a brick background.

A pink floral arrangement was also present in the photos for maximum impact.

Teresa Giudice’s photo leads to many critics sounding off

As an original star on one of the most popular reality series around, Giudice is no stranger to criticism, and it was plentiful in the comments section of the snap.

“Plastic from head to toe-including the dress,” said one commenter.

Fashion on RHONJ has always been a hot topic among the show’s passionate fanbase, so it makes sense that viewers would have some comments to make here.

“I love Teresa but I hate that dress,” another fan chimed in, adding:

“She is too beautiful.”

Another fan believed the dress was “not flattering.”

Giudice’s time on RHONJ has been questioned recently as the series’ ratings have taken a downturn.

Many critics attribute the sagging numbers to the continued drama between the women.

RHONJ is about to get big changes

Giudice has few friends in the cast, which means the show has become a tale of two sides.

As a result, a revamp is expected, and the only name we can confidently say will survive is Giudice because she is the sole original star in the cast.

Love or hate her, the series has primarily focused on the drama in her life throughout its 14-season run.

Recent episodes have felt like the likes of Rachel Fuda and Margaret Josephs know this and are trying their best to make her look bad, seemingly to craft a version of the show without her.

Nonetheless, it seems producers and the network are heavily invested in keeping Giudice around, meaning that a reboot could take out the cast members refusing to film with certain people.

We should have more clarity in the coming months as the series gears up for its season finale and a very different reunion structure.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.