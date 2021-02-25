Courtney Waldrop shares cute throwback video of kids dancing on Instagram

Courtney Waldrop of Sweet Home Sextuplets. Pic credit: TLC

Courtney Waldrop, star of Sweet Home Sextuplets and mom of nine, shared an adorable throwback video of son Blu dancing on Wednesday.

The super mom took to Instagram to share the video in the form of a reel, with Lil Nas X’s song, Old Town Road, playing.

Courtney captioned the post, “I had to share this today😝 This was last year before we had moved back in our house. We would have dance party nights a lot during those long quarantine days and nights. Blu was really dancing to this song. This was back in his “good moves” days😝…now he just starts spinning in circles when music comes on🙈 not sure where we went wrong because he actually had a little bit of rhythm at one time🤣#goblu#cowboy.”

It looked like Blu is quite the performer, donning a cowboy hat and orange and blue striped onesie pajamas while swaying back and forth to the music.

Some of Blu’s siblings can also be seen joining him in the clip to sing and dance.

The video was filmed when the large family of eleven was still living in a temporary mobile home while they awaited renovations on their home to be completed.

Referencing long quarantine days, Courtney was talking about the large family sharing cramped living conditions last year.

The family decided to temporarily put a double-wide mobile home on their property to live in so they could be close to the project during construction and to save money.

Courtney and her husband, Eric captured the tight living situation while self-filming due to the pandemic, which temporarily shut down production for the TLC crew.

The couple and their eleven children live in Albertville, Alabama. Twenty of their 40 acres acts as a working sheep farm.

Courtney is a former school teacher and Eric owns and runs a landscape and design company.

The family first shot to fame in 2018 when TLC aired their series, documenting Courtney’s pregnancy and delivery of sextuplets.

The Waldrops have nine children, ages four to eleven

Eric and Courtney share nine children together: son Saylor, twin sons Wales and Bridge, and sextuplets Blu, Layke, Tag, Rawlings, Rayne, Rivers.

Courtney shared that she was able to get pregnant, but struggled to stay pregnant, resulting in miscarriages. Using low-dose fertility treatments, Courtney was shocked to discover she was pregnant with six babies.

The couple decided against selective reduction and kept all six babies, landing Courtney on bedrest at 26 weeks.

The sextuplets were born at 30 weeks gestation and stayed in the NICU, but all six babies miraculously ended up healthy, and are now thriving preschoolers.

Sweet Home Sextuplets is currently on hiatus.