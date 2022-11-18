Courtney Veale spills Below Deck Med Season 7 tea as reunion looms

Courtney answers fan questions about Below Deck Mediterranean. Pic credit: Bravo

Courtney Veale has given Below Deck Mediterranean fans something to talk about as the Season 7 reunion show draws near.

The blonde beauty just wrapped her second season on Below Deck Med.

Things were quite different for Courtney this time, and not just because she returned as a deckhand instead of a stew.

The crew on Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean was a close-knit bunch, one of the closest in franchise history.

This time around, the crew was filled with drama, division, and chaos.

As the season comes to a close, Courtney wanted to know what fans thought the best and worst things about Season 7 were.

Courtney Veale spills Below Deck Med Season 7

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Courtney was ready to hear what her 169k followers had to say about the season.

One user declared that Courtney rescued the season. It was a nice comment, but Courtney disagreed. She gave the original crew props and reminded the fan that editing always plays a part.

A different follower called Courtney a “breath of fresh air coming aboard.” The deckhand was grateful for the kind words before she revealed that she was filled with anxiety ahead of her return.

“I felt like I seemed a bit aggy and was worried it came across as if I now thought I was too good for stewing and didn’t want to help interior,” she wrote.

Some other random comments included one person who loved Courtney’s twerking, while another thought he best was watching Storm grow as a bosun. The sentiment was agreed on by Courtney, who spilled, “he did an amazing job.”

There was even a fan who declared watching Courtney was the best, and she was thankful for the comment.

Below Deck Med fans love Courtney Veale and Mzi ‘Zee’ Dempers

A common thing of Courtney’s Q&A session was that fans are all about watching Zee and Courtney together again on the show.

One user even loved the way Zee supported Courtney when she got the lead deckhand position over him. Courtney called her best pal “a real life angel.”

Another commenter was simply happy that Courtney was prompted to lead deckhand. Courtney admitted it was a highlight for her, too, especially considering how nervous she was to be on the show again.

Courtney Veale got Below Deck Mediterranean fans to tell her the highs and lows of watching Season 7. It’s not over yet, as the reunion has yet to air, and based on the trailer, it should be very interesting.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 reunion show airs Tuesday, November 22 at 8/7c on Bravo.