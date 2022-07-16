Courtney Veale reflects on Below Deck Med Season 6 adds a rear view twist

Courtney looks back as fans gear up for her Below Deck Med return. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Courtney Veale reflects on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 as the new season begins, and she’s added a rear view twist for fun.

Season 7 of Below Deck Med kicked off this week, with Courtney noticeably absent from the premiere. Last summer, pictures were leaked promising the blonde beauty will return.

The latest Below Deck fan theory has bosun Raygan Tyler getting fired, which brings Courtney to the crew. Should Raygan get fired, the odds are that deckhand Storm Smith makes bosun, and Courtney comes back as a deckhand.

As Courtney awaits her on-screen return, she looks back at her first time on the yachting series.

The timing is perfect, too, since Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards. Several of Courtney’s co-stars reacted to the exciting news following the announcement.

While she wasn’t one of the stars who directly reacted to the Emmy nod, Courtney did reminisce about her season this week.

Courtney Veale reflects on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6

A series of pictures helped Courtney express her feelings about her first reality television stint. Courtney took to Instagram to share some of her favorite behind-the-scenes moments from the show, including one of her on the bridge and one of her dressed up for Oktoberfest.

The rest of the post was filled with Courtney and her Season 6 friends. There’s no question the Season 6 cast was one of the closest in Below Deck history.

While all the crew except Lexi Wilson was close, Malia White, Katie Flood, and Courtney formed a special bond outside the rest of the crew. That was also evident in Courtney’s picture selection.

“Watching series 7 of @belowdeckmedbravo has me reminiscing series 6!! such good memories! Who’s started watching the new season!?” she captioned the IG post.

Katie soon popped up in the comments section to gush over her good friend. The chief stew expressed her excitement over the two of them doing the show together.

Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale flaunts rear view

Hot on the heels of reflecting on Below Deck Med, Courtney gave fans something else to talk about, her killer body.

Courtney shared a couple of snaps on social media of her enjoying a beach day while she rocked a teeny tiny black bikini.

The first photo had her sitting on a blanket on the sand, looking out at the ocean with her toned thighs, tummy, and ample cleavage fully on display. In the second photo, Courtney showed off a rear view with her skimpy black bikini bottoms covering only what was needed.

Courtney Veale looked back at her time on reality television as Below Deck Mediterranean fans anxiously await her return to the small screen.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.